The debate on who will supervise the Super Eagles player better after the departure of Jose Peseiro has continued to top discussions on the lips of football lovers

Former NFF President, Amaju Pinnick has waded into the discussion and disclosed who will perform better as Super Eagles coach between Finidi George and Emmanuel Amunike

Pinnick's response has sparked mixed reactions a flurry of reactions from some Nigerians on the social media platform X

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has revealed his position on the appointment of the Super Eagles coach.

Amaju Pinnick says Finidi George should be appointed Super Eagles coach. Photo credit: @PinnickAmaju, @NFF

Source: Twitter

As reported by , Pinnick disclosed that Finidi George and Emmanuel Amunike would make a better coach.

In a video shared by by an accredited FIFA and CAF photo journalist, Adepoju Tobi Samuel, on Friday, April 12, Pinnick said Finidi is his choice for the Super Eagles job following Jose Peseiro's contract expiration with the NFF.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Pinnick said:

"If I were to subscribe to any indigenous coach at the moment and because of the smooth transition from Jose Peseiro, I should say Finidi George, and I don't regret my choice."

"Finidi is clean and brilliant."

Nigerians react as Pinnick picked Finidi for the NFF job

As usual, mixed reaction has trailed Pinnick's choice of Super Eagles coach. Legit.ng captured them below:

@MrNwabuezeS

"Biko is 3rd term allowed in Nff? This kind advice ehhh, I could remember how Aminu migari was removed, it May likely repeat itself."

@OGNAZti tweeted:

"I agree with him Finidi won the League! That’s something."

@ernieno tweeted:

"Meaning Amaju don't know football, he is just privileged. Anime is far better than Finidi."

Pinnick exlained why Finidi is the best man for Super Eagles in the video below

NFF appoints new coach for Golden Eaglets

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that NFF appointed former U17 World Cup winner, Manu Garba, as the head coach of the Golden Eaglets.

Garba's appointment was shared via X (formerly Twitter) by an accredited FIFA and CAF photo-journalist, Adepoju Tobi Samuel, on Friday, April 12.

During the 2013 edition of FIFA U17 World Cup in United Arab Emirates, Garba led the Golden Eaglets to win the trophy for ; it was Nigeria’s fourth triumph at that stage.

Source: Legit.ng