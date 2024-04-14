The thrill is still on concerning the victory of Bayer Leverkusen over Werder Bremen which ends Bayern Munich's 11-year reign

The Xabi Alonso’s side ended with a 5-0 lead with Nigeria's Victor Boniface making an outstanding contribution to the victory

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) via X (formerly X) celebrated with Boniface on Sunday, April 14

Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday, April 14, won the 2023-24 Bundesliga title after their 5-0 win over Werder Bremen.

Leverkusen’s victory places the club on 79 points, and as such, Bayern Munich and Stuttgart, both on 63 points, cannot catch up with them even with five matches ahead.

According to The Athletic, Xabi Alonso’s side took the lead midway through the first half when striker Victor Boniface converted a penalty before former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka doubled their advantage on the hour mark. Florian Wirtz then scored a hat-trick to seal a famous victory at the BayArena.

Boniface had a splendid appearance on Sunday, April 14

Leverkusen’s Bundesliga title win is the first in the club’s history and ends Bayern’s era of dominance in Germany, with the Munich side having been crowned champions in the last 11 seasons.

Jurgen Klopp’s Borussia Dortmund in 2011-12 were the last team other than Bayern to lift the Bundesliga trophy, their second in a row.

Leverkusen have also not lost in all competitions this season and if they remain undefeated in the Bundesliga, they will be the first side in history to go a whole campaign without tasting defeat.

They already hold the German record for most matches in a row unbeaten, which stands at 43 after Sunday’s win over Werder. The previous record was 33, set twice by Hansi Flick’s Bayern sides in 2020 and 2021.

Leverkusen’s title has come thanks to contributions spread around the team, with Boniface and Wirtz their joint-top league scorers with 11 goals each. Left wing-back Alejandro Grimaldo has contributed nine goals, with right wing-back Jeremie Frimpong and attacking midfielder Wirtz contributing eight each. Grimaldo also has a league-high 11 assists, with Wirtz not far behind on 10.

Alonso took charge at Leverkusen in October 2022 with the team in the relegation zone. The 42-year-old quickly turned things around, with Leverkusen finishing sixth in the Bundesliga and securing Europa League qualification for this season.

Reacting to Boniface's performance, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) tweeted:

"They said there's a first time for everything, so Boniface made sure the first was his."

In a chat with Legit.ng on Boniface's performance, a sports analyst, Asukwo Oduo, made this comment:

"He's a great footballer and his linkup place is top-tier. Last season Osimhen led Napoli to an historic title and Boniface has replicated such feat too.

"I can't wait to see him play in the Champions League. However, this would be dependent on Bayer Leverkusen keeping their best players."

