Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface, who were recently ranked above Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski, were missing in Rio Ferdinand's world-best 12

The Manchester United legend's list had eight players from the Premier League; eight of them are from Manchester United, while three others are from Liverpool

Compared to SPORTbible's latest ranking, where Boniface was ranked seventh, and Osimhen was rated fourth best striker in the world

London, England - Rio Ferdinand, a former Manchester United star, has listed a dozen players he believes are world-class, and Super Eagles' Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface, who were recently ranked above Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski, were missing from the list.

According to The Sun, Ferdinand named five Manchester City stars: Erling Haaland, Rodri, Ederson, Kevin De Bruyne, and Kyle Walker.

Eight Premier League players made Ferdinand's world-class players. After five from Manchester City, three are from Liverpool. They are: Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah, and Alisson.

Others on the list were Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), and Harry Kane (Bayern Munich).

Recall that the latest ranking of world-class strikers by SPORTbible ranked Osimhen and Boniface above Ronaldo and Lewandowski in the world's top 10 best strikers.

SPORTbible ranks Osimhen, Boniface above Ronaldo, Lewandowski

The SPORTbible ranking focuses on centre-forwards playing the number 9 role for their teams. A few of the world-class strikers are ranked above the Nigerian forwards.

Osimhen recently bagged the 2023 African Footballer of the Year award after an impressive outing in his 2022/23 season with Napoli.

In the SPORTbible ranking, Julian Alvarez, Ronaldo and Lewandowski were ranked eighth, ninth and tenth, while Boniface took seventh.

Osimhen was rated fourth above Lautaro Martinez and Heung-Min Son, ranked fifth and sixth, respectively. Number one to three on the list were Haaland, Kane and Mbape.

Tinubu says Osimhen is a real "Idan"

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has commended Osimhen for helping his Italian football club, Napoli, win the Serie A.

Tinubu, in a literary tone, likened the success of Osimhen to that of King Charles III, who was crowned the King of England 2 days after Osimhen's victory.

With colourful words, Tinubu said that while the English were crowing their new monarch, the coronation of Osimhen as Serie A king was also at its peak.

