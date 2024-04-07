Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen recently shared a post on his social media page that has stirred the emotions of many of his fans

The post shared by Victor Osimhen was a condolence message to someone whom he respects very much and couldn't help but send his heartfelt regards to the person's family

Osimhen noted that it was a tough time for the Super Eagles fan, especially his family, who must deal with his sudden demise

Super Eagles and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen recently got people talking online with a post he published.

Osimhen shared a touching comment in the viral post, showing his personality's different side.

Despite going through turbulent times at his club side in Europe, Osimhen still seems to be in touch with his emotional side.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen pays tribute to Super Eagles striker died during the country's AFCON match in Cote d'ivoire. Photo credit: @victorosimhen9/@pooja

Source: Twitter

In his post, Victor Osimhen spoke about a Super Eagles fan who passed away during the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), Angus Osondu.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He sent his condolences to the family of the Super Eagles fans while noting that it is currently a tough period for the relatives of the football lover.

Who is Angus Osondu?

High Chief Osondu Nwoye ( Angus) was the richest Igbo businessman and Nigerian based in Ivory Coast before his passing.

He passed away on February 8, during the Super Eagles AFCON match against the Ivory Coast. He was based in Cote d'Ivoire, where he had a flourishing business, but ultimately lost his life after the Eagles lost in the final against the host country.

See Victor Osimhen's post mourning Chief Angus Osondu:

Osimhen's post mourning Osondu stirs emotions online

Here are some of the comments that the viral post stirred on social media:

@Yinka44Yinka:

"RIP chief."

@cryptoknig65902:

"Good grief."

@EscapeNoBeRun:

"Feeling that."

@King_Life001:

"RIP to High Chief Osondu. He was a great man."

@daniel4elf:

"Rest on great man! Chief Osondu!"

@betsynjemanze:

"So sad, sending prayers to the family and people of Nigeria."

@perosky231:

"Rest in peace high chief."

@newspostafricatv:

"God will give his family the strength to bear his exit."

Osimhen prostrates to greet former school teacher

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen recently visited his childhood school teacher, Augustina Atanda.

The video of the Napoli striker going on all fours to greet his former teacher went viral online as netizens hailed the footballer's humility.

In the viral clip, Osimhen revealed how Mrs Augustina Atanda convinced his father to allow him to play football professionally.

Source: Legit.ng