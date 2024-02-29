Nigerian footballer, Victor Osimhen lent his height when the net on a goal post needed repairs

He joined hands with other players to properly hang the net to the goalpost during Napoli's game against Sassuolo

Osimhen, the celebrated striker, bagged a hat-trick during the Serial A game, which Napoli had won 6-1

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen was spotted in a video helping to repair a football net.

The video recorded during Napoli's game with Sassuolo was posted on TikTok by @cbssportsgolazo.

The striker scored three goals.

In the short clip, Osimhen joined hands with other tall players to repair the net and hang it properly on the goalpost.

The video generated excitement with some of Osimhen's fans saying he would still use the ball to break the net again after repairing it.

Osimhen found the net three times during the game which saw Napoli winning the Serial A clash with 6-1 against Sassuolo.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Osimhen helps to repair football net

@user9753020491593 said:

"Osimhen repairing the same net that he will destroy later."

@Stxxxna said:

"Napoli is nothing without our Nigerian brother, Osimhen."

@Awesome reacted:

"Cameroon go say him dey put juju."

@Ola and Nmma said:

"Fixed net only to tear it three more times."

@ericjudez19 commented:

"Osimhen is not nice. Why do this and score a hatrick?"

@Stephen odimgbe (flashboy) said:

"Me preparing a table in the presence of my enemies."

@Frankgospel TV said:

"After scoring them 3 goals he now fix their net."

@Tristan said:

"This is the form we need to keep up we’re coming Barca."

@OLANREWAJU HOLAR said:

"No wonder he scored 3 goals."

@Joshua Akhere said:

"Fix the net and burst it with goals OSI 9."

@user172785520528 said:

"He knows what he is doing. He wants to make sure when he scores the ball remains in the net. So the ref, will not be confused."

Fans show support to Victor Osimhen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen had the support of fans of his Napoli Football Club as some of them arrived in Ivory Coast to show support.

In a video shared on X, the fans were seen having handshakes with the popular striker, who is the reigning best player in Africa.

Nigeria would later make it to the AFCON finals but lost the trophy to Ivory Coast.

