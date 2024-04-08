Victor Osimhen was in top form for Napoli during their weekend game against Monza in the Serie A league

The Nigerian forward scored the first goal for Napoli in the second half as they went on to defeat Monza in a 4-2 scoreline

However, Osimhen's unbelievable high jump during the match has gone viral, stirring reactions from his Nigerian fans

Super Eagles star and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen is trending on social media platforms over his impressive display during the Naples match against Monza in the Italian Serie A on Sunday, March 7.

Osimhen, who recently left many emotional after he mourned Super Eagles fan Angus Osondu, returned to scoring goals for Napoli.

Osimhen jumped so high to score a goal against Monza. Credit: @victorosimhen9

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian footballer scored the first goal for his Italian club as they won all three points against their opponents, and the game ended in a 4-2 scoreline.

Highlight from Napoli's game against Monza

Pictures of Osimhen leaping to an astonishing height to head home a cross from Frank Anguissa during the match have gone viral.

The unbelievable header has stirred up a conversation on social media platform X, with some Nigerians comparing Osimhen to an aeroplane.

See a picture shared by Victor Osimhen below:

See another picture shared by a fan below:

Watch the video here:

Netizens react to Osimhen's high jump

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions. Read them below:

BianiMeka:

"Na real super eagle wen dey fly be dis."

billsuntai:

"Edo man will always be an Edo, fly higher king."

TweetbyChris:

"Best striker in the world rn... Rashford can learn a thing or two."

the_smallie:

"Na everywhere Edo people dey show their self."

MarvellousIsra3:

"Where u dey fly go oga."

Steven_ocj:

"You get wings. Nothing you wan tell me."

iamdikeh:

"You swallow aeroplane?"

