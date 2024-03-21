Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Ikeja, Lagos state - Dr Richard Somiari, the director of the Lagos state DNA and forensic centre, has said that the results of an autopsy conducted on the late artiste Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, would be ready in the next three weeks or four weeks.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, Somiari gave the assurance on Wednesday, March 20, while testifying during a corner’s inquest into Mohbad's death.

Mohbad’s autopsy results haven’t been released. Photos credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

The witness was cross-examined by the defence counsel during the inquest at the Ikorodu magistrates’ court.

Somiari told the coroner, Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“We expected to get the first set of autopsy results in three to four weeks and re-confirm to authenticate the cause of the death.

“We searched for multiple possibilities, to check if poison was involved in death of Mohbad since no actual cause was mentioned.”

Furthermore, the forensic expert assured Nigerians of adequate security and monitoring of samples for the autopsy.

He said:

“We have a place where items are stored for safety and security of results.

"There is a procedure for monitoring samples moved abroad."

It would be recalled that Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, in Lagos, sparking numerous controversies as many demanded an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Naira Marley and Sam Larry, his former bosses, were arrested in connection with his demise, facing allegations of bullying and more.

The nurse who administered a Tetanus vaccine to him was arrested on September 19, 2023, by the Lagos state police command after it was discovered that she was an unlicensed practitioner.

The controversies related to Mohbad's death prompted the Lagos state government to direct a coroner’s inquest into the death.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng