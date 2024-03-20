The Palestine Football Association has called for the ban of Israeli football teams over "the loss of innocent lives, including no less than 99 footballers"

Palestine called on the international football governing body, to address Israeli violations against Palestinian sports

Meanwhile, Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an October 7, 2023 cross-border attack led by Hamas in which some 1,200 Israelis were killed

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Palestine Football Association (PFA) has called on football’s international governing body, FIFA, to sanction Israeli teams over the war in Gaza.

The Palestine Football Association (PFA) demands sanctions against the Israeli football team over the war in Gaza. Photo credit: DW Africa

Source: Facebook

As reported by Channels TV, the PFA asked for its proposal, which it said six other member nations had endorsed, to be on the agenda at FIFA’s upcoming congress in May.

Palestine Football Association gives reason

As reported by Aljazeera, a statement says “the loss of innocent lives, including no less than 99 footballers” and the “destruction of residential units … are clear violations of international laws.”

“All the football infrastructure in Gaza has been either destroyed or seriously damaged.”

The PFA sent an official request to propose an agenda item at the next FIFA Congress to be held in Bangkok, Thailand on May 17, 2024, SportsPolitika reported.

However, Israel’s football association responded to the petition by saying it “always followed FIFA regulations and always will.”

Meanwhile FIFA has taken action against member nations over the actions by their governments before, banning Russian teams from international competition following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri killed

Meanwhile, an explosion hit southern Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The incident destroyed several cars and reportedly killed Hamas deputy leader, Saleh al-Arouri.

As reported by Al Jazeera on Tuesday evening, January 2, al-Arouri, 57, was among those who died in the attack in south Beirut.

Reacting, Lebanon's caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, condemned the attack, DW noted.

Mikati's office said that this "new Israeli crime" was intended "to draw Lebanon into a new phase of confrontations" with Israel.

Mark Regev, an Israeli spokesman, confirmed the development, according to the BBC.

Source: Legit.ng