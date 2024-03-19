The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be returning to the field for the first time since the end of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), where they lost to the host Ivory Coast.

Presently, Nigeria's national team lacks a permanent head coach, but the players have been seen in their readiness to take on their country's neighbours in the West African bloc, Ghana and Mali.

The Super Eagles will play against Ghana and Mali in the city of Marrakech in Morocco on March 22 and 26, respectively. The features were said to be the final international friendly window ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying series.

While 26 players have been selected for the fixtures by the Nigeria Football Federation, the Super Eagles team were said to have been hit with injuries. No less than four players will not be part of the features.

Below is the list of players out because of injuries:

Victor Osimhen

The Nigerian striker has been experiencing injuries and minor setbacks after returning from AFCON to his club. Napoli's coach, Francesco Calzona, has repeatedly expressed concerns over the fitness of the forward.

Osimhen was left on the bench in their recent Serie A fixture. Calzona explained that the Napoli striker was fighting inflammation from a previous injury.

Tyronne Ebuehi

The 28-year-old who missed the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast was called into the team, but his hope to join the national team was dashed when the defender sustained an injury during his Empoli's match against Bologna in Serie A.

This was confirmed in an official statement from the club, stating that the defender had a partial tear to his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and is likely not to be available for the rest of the season.

Taiwo Awoniyi

The Super Eagles forward will not also be joining the Super Eagles despite shining at the 2023 AFCON, his Nottingham Forest coach, Nuno Espirito Santo, described his injury as a "big blow."

Awoniyi just returned from a lengthy three-month injury and is now facing another spell of injury. His return to action is not expected soon.

Gabriel Osho

The Nigerian and Luton Town defender has also been sidelined in the friendly matches between the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Ghana, and Mali.

Osho sustained the injury during his side's encounter with the Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

