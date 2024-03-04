Two Super Eagles of Nigeria strikers have reportedly been identified by Arsenal football club of England as a potential addition

The strikers are Victor Osimhen of Italy's Napoli, and Victor Boniface of Bayer Leverkusen of Germany

It is understood that 'the Gunners' have already penned down four names of impressive net-shakers

London, United Kingdom (UK) - Arsenal have reportedly compiled a four-player list of potential strikers for the upcoming summer transfer window.

As reported by The Punch on Monday, March 4, the first of those is Super Eagles of Nigeria and reigning Africa Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen. Osimhen currently plies his trade in Italy with Napoli.

Another Nigerian striker said to be a potential Arsenal signing is Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface, Voice of Nigeria noted.

Boniface and his Leverkusen side have impressed the world so far in the 2023-2024 football season. Leverkusen leads the Bundesliga table with 64 points from 24 games and are yet to lose a game in the league.

Boniface has shone for Xabi Alonso's side and is undoubtedly one of the shining lights of the outstanding team.

Boniface, 23, only moved to Germany in 2023 from Belgium. He missed out on Nigeria's team to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 held in Ivory Coast through injury. However, he is presently fit.

Chelsea want Boniface

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelsea identified Boniface as a target for the summer.

Goal attributed a story to SportBild which said Mauricio Pochettino's side have noted the 23-year-old as a key target in their quest to bolster their forward options.

Boniface signed for Bayer Leverkusen only in July 2023, but he could move on if Chelsea pushes hard.

