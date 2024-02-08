Victor Osimhen battled a stomach disturbance to net the first goal and help Nigeria defeat South Africa 4-2 on penalties in the AFCON semi-final

Osimhen was left in Abidjan and joined the squad by bus after getting treatment from the doctors

He told the manager about his situation and was keen to play for his nation, he thanked the medical staff

Nigeria’s star striker Victor Osimhen has opened up on how he battled a stomach ailment to help the Super Eagles reach the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Osimhen was crucial to his side as Nigeria defeated South Africa 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the semi-final on Wednesday, The Cable reported.

However, the 25-year-old revealed that he was not sure of playing the match as he suffered from abdominal discomfort a few days before the clash.

He said he was initially left in Abidjan while the rest of the squad travelled to Buoake, where the match was played.

He was only declared fit on the eve of the game and had to join his teammates by bus.

“It was the day before yesterday. I slept, and I woke up around, and I felt pain in my belly. I was rolling on the floor from the pain,” Osimhen said in a video on his Instagram Live.

“It was Samuel [Chukwueze] who was close to me. I knocked on his door several times, but he was deeply asleep. That was how I was matched to the hospital. The doctors tried. They gave me everything to get me ready for the match.”

Osimhen said he informed coach Peseiro about his condition and was determined to play for his country.

“And once I was relieved, I informed the coach and joined the rest of the team by road. It is a lot of sacrifices by everyone in the team,” he said.

Osimhen started the match against the Bafana Bafana and won the penalty that gave Nigeria the lead in the 65th minute.

