After Living in UK for 3 Years, Nigerian Man Returns Home, Gets Multiple Jobs
- A Nigerian man, Yimika Owoaje, who returned to Nigeria after years in the UK, has shared his experience
- The man said that despite the economic issues the country is facing, he has been getting jobs and busy
- A few people who thronged his comment section said that they are also considering coming to Nigeria
A young Nigerian man, Yimika Owoaje, who relocated to the UK years ago, is now back in Nigeria and living fully.
Yimika said people might wonder why he was back in Nigeria when the dollar rate and electricity were unstable.
Experiences from living in UK
His experience in the UK made him understand why community is man's best gift, as he spoke passionately in a video.
Yimika said he has been engaged and getting jobs since he got back. The UK returnee added that he is enjoying life in the country.
The man stated that apart from building a career in the country, he also looks forward to giving back to the community.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Anjorins Vlog said:
"It is called Japada, Nah only you serious among them."
Olayinka said:
"Considering japada too. I’m not as happy as I used to be in Naija here, can’t even save as I used to save back home. My happiness matters most to me."
Temmytee replied:
"People think abroad is everything, we thanks God for everything, am considering going back too."
Gem o said:
"Am not going back to naija with British passport.. 3yrs more to go, then I can relocate to Nigeria.. am36yrs now, by 42yrs I should be back home .. but it will make sense if u are British cizn."
bethoo14 said:
"I am in Canada and I have been considering this."
fadeke_badejo said:
"That makes us two! Reverse japad. I’m also working on something in entertainment tech."
Lady and family returned to Nigeria from UK
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian woman, Rebecca Olawale, who once lived in the UK with her family, made a video to show people they are back in the country.
Words imposed on the woman's video showed that people had been asking her why she came back home at a time when many were leaving.
