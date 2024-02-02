Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh has dropped his prediction of the outcome of Nigeria versus Angola's African Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-final match

The Sierra Leonean became a viral sensation after he correctly predicted the outcome of 7 AFCON round of 16 games

In his latest prediction, the young man also spoke about who would carry the day in the clash between DR Congo and Guinea

Hours before the Super Eagles clash with Angola, Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh has released his prediction of the AFCON game.

Amadu shared his prediction in a fresh post on Facebook which has generated a buzz on the social media platform.

He spoke about the chances of Nigeria and Guinea qualifying for the semi-final

The Sierra Leonean tipped Nigeria to win Angola and predicted that Guinea would emerge victorious in their quarter-final match against DR Congo.

Amadu maintained that his prediction is sure no matter how tough the two matches may get. His Facebook post read:

"No matter how tight these two matches turn out, one thing is sure. Nigeria and Guinea will make it into the next rounds."

Amadu had gone viral days ago for predicting the outcomes of seven AFCON matches without mistake.

People share their thoughts on Amadu's predictions

Softjoe Softboy said:

"I wish I met you when you first dropped your prediction I would have cash out."

The Afrobeats observer said:

"It will be a draw game after 90 minutes between Nigeria and Angola, Nigeria will however qualify."

Musa Isaiah Jr. said:

"Your prediction about Guinea lifting the cup is emotionally attached."

Benjamin Badamasi said:

"But Guinea is not lifting that trophy as u claim."

Kelvin Benibo said:

"How about English, France, German ltaly etc league prediction."

Balo Te Li said:

"Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh Mr man Nigeria will win the trophy . We are just winning this particular match today."

Eléwē-Ìbon Sunday Alex said:

"We are looking up expectantly to the manifestation of your prediction."

Amadu releases 'sad revelation' about Victor Osimhen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Amadu had shared a 'worrying prophecy' about Super Eagles' Victor Osimhen.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Sierra Leonean stated that Osimhen would score before Nigeria's exit from the tournament but gave a stern warning.

Amadu warned that Osimhen should not be allowed to take any penalty kicks for the team, suggesting he foresaw the Napoli star not converting the spot kicks.

He noted that people would definitely ignore his statement.

