The Super Falcons of Nigeria will be hosting the Banyana Banyana of South Africa in the next round of their qualifier for the Paris

Recall that the Randy Waldrum-led team qualified for the next round of qualifying after beating Cameroon 1-0, while South Africa defeated Tanzania

The first leg of the match is scheduled to be held on Friday, April 5, 2024, at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja at 4 pm

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

The Nigerian women's national team, Super Falcons, will face their counterparts in South Africa, Banyana Banyana, in the next Women's Olympic Football Tournament in Paris clash in the last round of the qualifying fixture.

The Randy Waldrum-led team qualified for the next round of the qualification match after beating Cameroon 1-0 on aggregate. At the same time, South Africa knocked out the Tanzanian women's team to move to the next round of qualifying.

Super Falcons to face South Africa in Abuja, details emerge Photo Credit: Super Falcons

Source: Twitter

According to a tweet by a sports journalist, Adepoju Tobi Samuel, the Super Falcons will battle the Banyana Banyana of South Africa for the first leg of the final round of the qualifier at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Friday, April 5.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The second leg of the match was scheduled to be held on Tuesday, April 9, in South Africa, with the venue yet to be decided.

Nigeria vs South Africa: What is the referee?

Next month, the African top-ranked team will battle the reigning African reigning champions in tackle for the 202

The return leg, scheduled for Tuesday, April 9, in South Africa, with the venue yet to be decided, will see the top-ranked African team and the reigning African champions exchange tackles for the 2024 Olympic slot.

The kick-off time will be 4 pm for the first leg, while the Algerian referee Ghada Mehat has been appointed as the official referee for the match.

See the tweet here:

Read more about Nigeria's national teams

AFCON: Original Video of Goalkeeper Accused of Wearing Charm Said to be Ivory Coast's Shot-Stopper

Osimhen, Oshoala make List of 10th Nigeria Pitch Award, Full List Emerges

Osimhen, Iwobi and 13 Other Highest-Paid Nigerian Footballers

NFF announces vacancy for Super Eagles job

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NFF had announced a vacancy for the head caches of the Super Eagles, Nigeria's national team.

The announcement followed a failed contract extension talk between the NFF and the former coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro.

In a similar development, the NFF also announced a vacancy for the head coach of the Golden Eaglets, a position last headed by.

Source: Legit.ng