Victor Osimhen, the reigning male African Footballer of the Year, has earned the highest nominations in four categories at the 10th Nigeria Pitch Awards.

This was revealed on Thursday by the organisers of the Nigeria Pitch Awards through its voter collation agent, SIAO Partners.

Full list of nominees for the 10th Nigerian Pitch Award Photo Credit: Victory Osimhen, Asisat Osoala

Source: Twitter

Osimhen, Nigeria’s Super Eagles forward, was nominated among other teammates and Super Falcons stars in different categories.

The nominations were unveiled at the Ibis Hotels in Ikeja, Lagos.

The Napoli FC forward got the most nominations, including the ‘Striker of the Year’, ‘King of the Year’, ‘Sam Okwaraji’, and ‘Sportsmanship of the Year’ awards.

Also, Victor Boniface of Bayern Leverkusen of Germany got two nominations, while the serial African Women Footballer of the Year, Asisat Oshoala, also got a nomination.

Speaking at the 10th anniversary rendezvous, the president of Nigeria pitch awards, Shina Phillips, said the event would be a landmark.

Goalkeeper of the Year:

Kingdom Osayi (Doma United FC)

Amas Obasoge (Bendel Insurance FC)

Ojo Olorunleke (Enyimba International FC)

Defender of the Year:

Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC England)

Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest, England)

Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahçe, Turkey)

Midfielder of the Year:

Yusuf Al-Hassan (Royal Antwerp, Belgium)

Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England)

Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England)

Striker of the Year:

Robert Mizo (Bayelsa United FC)

Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy)

Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany)

Sam Okwaraji Award:

Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy)

Ahmed Musa (Sivasspor, Turkey)

Kunle Soname (Bet9ja)

Queen of the Pitch:

Rasheedat Ajibade (Atlético Madrid, Spain)

Chiamaka Nnadozie (French Division 1 Féminine)

Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona FC, Féminine, Spain)

King of the Pitch:

Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy)

Emeka Obiora (Shooting Stars SC)

Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany)

Team of the Year:

Super Falcons

Enyimba International FC

Remo Stars FC

Coach of the Year:

Daniel Ogunmodede (Remo Stars FC)

Finidi George (Enyimba International FC)

Randy Waldrum (Super Falcon)

State with the Best Grassroots Football Development Programme:

Edo State

Delta State

Lagos State

Football Friendly Governor of the Year:

Pastor Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom)

Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos)

Godwin Obaseki (Edo)

Football Pitch of the Year:

Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan

Remo Stars Stadium

Media category:

Football Journalist of the Year (Print)

Christopher Okparah (The Guardian)

Charles Diya (New Telegraph)

Johnny Edward (Punch)

Football Journalist of the Year (TV)

Myen Akiri (TVc)

Moses Praiz (Super Sports)

Cecilia Omoregie (Channels TV)

Football Journalist of the Year (Radio)

Olawale Adigun (Mainland FM)

Olayinka Oyedele (Brilla Sport)

Anthony Berekederemo (Brilla FM)

Football Journalist of the Year (Online)

Samuel Amidu (Savid News)

Tobi Adepoju (Oganla Media)

Kunle Solaja (Sportsvillagesquare)

Corporate category:

Corporate Sponsor of Football Award

Bet9ja

MTN

GTI Financial

Sportsmanship Award:

Kunle Soname

Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy)

Gbenga Elegbeleye (NPFL).

Source: Legit.ng