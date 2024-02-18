The Super Eagles of Nigeria's defeat at the 2023 AFCON final has led to the claim that the goalkeeper of the Elephants of Ivory Coast wore a cham during the match

However, the claim has been fact-checked and debunked by multiple media outlets, giving several evidence

But the real goalkeeper allegedly wearing charm has been seen in a video, his name and other details unveiled

The 2023 African Cup of Nations ended with a three-goal thrill, with the host Ivory Coast defeating the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2-1.

However, there has been criticism on social media that the Ivorian keeper, Yahia Fofana, wore a charm in the AFCON final, where the Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire defeated the Supre Eagles of Nigeria.

Prominent Nigerians, including former Senator Shehu Sani and veteran journalist Reuben Abati, have shared the report on their social media.

Nigerians claim Ivory Coast Keeper wore charms

Shehu Sani, in a tweet on Wednesday, February 14, called on FIFA to investigate the allegation and satirically threatened that Nigeria would be going to competitions with their traditional magicians. His tweet reads:

"FIFA should investigate the alleged use of Juju by the Ivory Coast Goalkeeper as circulated in the images and take measures. If Fifa fails to do so, next time, we should go with the crew of our native Doctors."

Abati also made the same claim in a tweet:

"Video of Ivorian goalkeeper allegedly 'wearing juju' during AFCON final sparks speculation [VIDEO]"

AFCON 2023 final: Goalkeeper wearing charms' details

However, some media have fact-checked the claim, and it was confirmed that the goalkeeper in the viral video was not Ivorian but Senegalese with a jersey number 16 and titled “ASC JARAAF.”

In a video seen by Legit.ng, the goalkeeper's name is Abdoulaye Diakhate, playing for ASC Jaraaf a Senegalese football club. He was seen wearing an element that looked like the alleged charm during one of his celebrations after a match.

"They're going to use Juju": Prophet Elijah predicts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Prophet David Kingleo Elijah, the spiritual leader of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church, predicted the outcome of Nigeria versus Cote d'Ivoire at the final of the AFCON 2023 in Abidjan.

The cleric predicted that the Ivorians would go spiritual in the much-awaited game between the two countries.

He claimed the Ivorians would bring different spiritual elements to the stadium to charm the Nigerian players

