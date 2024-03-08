The NFF has announced a vacancy for the head caches of the Super Eagles, Nigeria's national team

The announcement followed a failed contract extension talk between the NFF and the former coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro

In a similar development, the NFF also announced a vacancy for the position of the head coach of the Golden Eaglets, a position last headed by

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced vacancies for the position of head coach of the senior national team after a dead talk about extending the contract of Jose Peseiro, the former coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Peseiro's contract ended last week, and there was no agreement to extend it before expiration. Both parties failed to agree on the wage the former Super Eagles coach would earn.

Recall that Peseiro led the Super Eagles to the final of the just concluded African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023. Nigeria's national team got to the competition's final before being beaten by the host Cote d'Ivoire.

Why NFF failed to extend Peseiro's contract

It was learnt that an improved offer was sent to Peseiro's representatives. Still, the former Super Eagles coach demanded $120 thousand as pay against the NFF's $50 thousand monthly pay, which was deemed insufficient and contrary to the last offer of $80 thousand, the last pay that the coach considered good enough.

However, on Friday morning, March 8, the NFF declared job vacancies for the position of the national team coach, calling on interested applicants to lead the Super Eagles in their next campaign.

Simultaneously, the NFF also announced a vacancy for the Under 17 coaching job position, which Nduka Ugbade last headed.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Super Eagles camp was boiling as many players reportedly plan to retire from the national team.

Nigerian sports journalist who had been reporting the 2023 AFCON from Cote d'Ivoire, Adepoju Samuel, called on NFF to engage the players to build a team ahead of the 2024 AFCON and 2026 World Cup.

Samuel also frowned against the consistent sacking of coaches and urged that the contract of Jose Peseiro be extended for at least two years.

