Liverpool star Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva died in a road accident on Thursday morning

The attacker was on his way to a port to catch a ferry to England, as he could not fly on doctor’s advice

He was under contract with Liverpool until June 2027, having signed a five-year deal when he joined in 2022

Liverpool have made a generous move to support the family of Diogo Jota after their footballer passed away in a fatal car crash alongside his brother André Silva on Thursday.

Jota was on his way to a port in Santander to catch a ferry to England, and resume pre-season training after he was advised against flying after a recent lung surgery.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk at Diogo Jota's funeral. Photo by Filipe Amorim/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Lamborghini, in which the duo were in, lost control after a tyre burst and caught fire on impact, killing both brothers on the spot on a tragic day for the football community.

Liverpool to pay Jota’s contract

Liverpool published a short statement after his death, confirming the tragic incident and extending condolences to his family, but refrained from making further comments.

According to Record Portugal, the club have decided to pay his remaining salary, with two years left on his contract, having signed a five-year deal when he joined in 2022, though a contract becomes void when a party dies.

The Portuguese forward earns a reported £7.3 million per year and thus has £14.6 million for the remaining years, which the club have reportedly agreed not to pay to his family.

Mourinho’s heartfelt tribute to Jota

Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho, who shares the same agent as the late Jota, paid a heartfelt tribute to his compatriot, describing him as a truly nice guy, even though the term is overused.

“When people leave this world, normally we all say, ‘he was such a nice guy’. Diogo was really a nice guy…” Mourinho told Sky Sports.

“Three kids who stay without a dad, a young woman without her husband, the parents who lose both sons, it's crazy. It's difficult to understand. Maybe one day we will understand, but not now.”

Liverpool players arrive at Diogo Jota's funeral in Portugal. Photo by PA/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Special One claimed he experienced such during his days as a backroom staff member at FC Porto, and it spurred the team to win the title the following season, urging Liverpool to do the same.

“I think in Liverpool, they are going to suffer together, also the fans. I think the club is also a fantastic club. I think they have already decided or are deciding to take away the shirt number 20,” he added.

“So, I always think he will always be at Anfield, will always be part of the family, and maybe they lose a player, but maybe they win even more so than what they had.”

Mohamed Salah pays tribute to Jota

Legit.ng reported that Mohamed Salah paid tribute to Diogo Jota, admitting he is frightened to return to the club because of the unfortunate incident.

The Egyptian forward spoke fondly of his former teammate, like many other Liverpool stars, and extended his condolences to the family of the deceased.

