AFCON 2023: Super Eagles Defender, Ekong To Miss Rest of Season
- Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong has travelled to Finland to undergo a minor surgery
- Troost-Ekong is expected to miss the rest of the 2023/2024 footballing season as a result of a hamstring injury
- He sustained the injury during the 2nd group stage game vs Ivory Coast at the just concluded CAF AFCON 2023
Finland - Super Eagles on-field captain, William Troost Ekong has been ruled out of the season following a hamstring injury.
According to veteran sports journalist, Oluwashina Okeleji, the defender suffered the injury in the group game against Ivory Coast at the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.
Okeleji via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @oluwashina, said Ekong will undergo surgery in Finland on Tuesday, February, 27 to repair a ruptured biceps femoris in his right leg.
He added that Ekong will be operated upon by Dr Lasse Lampeinen for Tuesday’s surgery.
Ekong played through the pain to help the Super Eagles to the final and emerged as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the tournament.
Italian sports journalist, Fabrizio Romano, also confirmed the injury on his X handle, @FabrizioRomano, on Monday, February 26.
Romano, however, said Ekong is expected to return to play for his Greek club, PAOK FC towards the end of the season.
“Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong, in Finland for minor surgery.
“The injury occurred during the 2nd group stage game vs Ivory Coast.
“Despite the injury, William became Player of the Tournament… and he’s expected to return to play for PAOK towards the end of the season." is ath
Troost-Ekong provides update on injury
Legit.ng earlier reported that Ekong said that he will do everything to be available for the lineup of players for the match against Ivory Coast in the 2023 AFCON final.
The 30-year-old defender disclosed that he would ensure he's selected to be one of the Super Eagles players for the much-anticipated match on Sunday in Abidjan, even if it remains one leg for him.
