The Super Eagles of Nigeria were left stranded in Libya ahead of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixture

The Nigerian team eventually opted to forfeit the qualification clash after spending over 20 hours in the airport lobby

The interim coach of the team, Augustine Eguavoen, sent a sarcastic message to Libya upon their arrival in Nigeria

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have finally returned home after a harrowing experience at Al Abraq Airport in Libya.

Members of the Nigerian contingent were stranded for approximately 20 hours, just ahead of what was meant to be the return leg of the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification fixture.

During this time, the team and its staff were left in the airport lounge without access to food or supplies necessary for their match preparations.

Ultimately, the Nigerian team decided to forfeit the fixture, following recommendations from the medical staff regarding their well-being.

Upon their arrival in Nigeria, interim coach Augustine Eguavoen sent a sarcastic message to his Libyan counterpart in response to the situation surrounding the forfeiture.

Eguavoen sends message to Libya

Speaking to the media upon the team's arrival in Nigeria, as reported by Football Temple, the 59-year-old recounted the team's harrowing experience at Al Abraq Airport.

Eguavoen also injected some humour into the situation, delivering a sarcastic message to the Libyan contingent.

"We want to thank the Government of Nigeria and the Honourable Minister John Enoh. Thanks to the Libyans as well for letting us go because it was a horrible 18 to 20 hours of experience.

We know how football can unite the entire world, but in this regard, their actions are truly incomprehensible," he stated.

Eguavoen further supported his team's decision to forfeit the fixture, explaining,

"There is no way you can play under those circumstances. If you were there, you would tell us to leave and come back home. I believe CAF is made up of humans, and they will conduct their investigation and reach a favourable decision."

The Super Eagles were initially scheduled to face Libya in their return fixture at the Martyrs International Stadium in Benina.

Sanctions Nigeria could face after Libya saga

Legit.ng in another report detailed the possible sanctions the Super Eagles could face after forfeiting their qualification fixture against Libya.

The Nigerian team opted to walk away from the encounter following the events that unfolded at Al Abraq Airport.

Article 62 of the CAF AFCON regulations outlines the possible sanctions the Super Eagles could face.

