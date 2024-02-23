Super Eagles of Nigeria striker and two-time AFCON participant, Victor Osimhen, has been mentioned as one of the world's top No.9s at the moment

Osimhen has been continually tipped to make a transfer to former English Premier League (EPL) champions, Chelsea, and a legend of the club, Joe Cole, spoke about Osimhen

Apart from Osimhen, Cole gave his thoughts about strikers like Rasmus Hojlund, Dusan Vlahovic, and Darwin Nunez

London, Chelsea - Chelsea legend, Joe Cole, has said he would still go with Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen, despite the Napoli man 'falling off a little bit'.

Cole spoke in a recent interview with TNT Sports, according to multiple media reports.

Legit.ng reports that Osimhen featured in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 tournament where he helped Nigeria claim the silver medal. Osimhen, however, did not make the Team of the Tournament.

Prior to the AFCON 2023 competition, many expected the 25-year-old to bang in goals, especially as he is the reigning Africa Footballer of the Year. However, the former Lille and Wolfsburg forward had just one goal in Ivory Coast.

Assessing the options of Chelsea in the next transfer window in the summer, Cole, 42, made positive comments about Manchester United striker, Rasmus Hojlund; Juventus goalpoacher, Dusan Vlahovic; and Liverpool attacker, Darwin Nunez; he said his pick would still be Osimhen.

Sports Brief quoted Cole as saying:

“Osimhen was the one this time last year. Everyone was looking at and then he’s fallen off a little bit. Rasmus Hojlund I think has got a chance. I think one or two of them will emerge out of that group.

"Dusan Vlahovic is very good technically and a good finisher. Darwin Nunez does unbelievably well with his all-round game and he needs to brush up on that side."

Cole added:

“If you’re asking me for one, I’d probably go with Osimhen. He would be the one but I’m going from six months ago not from at the moment. Any of those four could do it."

Meanwhile, the head coach of Barcelona, Xavi Hernández, has said his side were unable to defeat Osimhen's Napoli in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) on Wednesday night, February 21, because they were not calm after going in front.

Poland hitman, Robert Lewandowski, and Osimhen both scored in the second half, as Napoli and Barcelona drew 1-1 in their UCL round of 16, 1st leg tie in Italy.

