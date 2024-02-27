Veteran Nollywood actor Charles Inojie caused a huge stir on social media following his big announcement about the popular The Johnsons show

The movie star made it known that the much-loved drama series was coming to an end after airing for 13 years

This sparked a series of emotional reactions from netizens with many of them not wanting to let go of the show

Top Nollywood actor Charles Inojie, has announced on social media that the popular The Johnsons show is coming to an end.

The Johnsons is a popular Nigerian comedy series that has won the hearts of fans over the years and many netizens have grown an attachment to it.

Actor Charles Inojie announces the end of The Johnsons TV show. Photos: @charlesinojie, @officialthejohnsonsfamily

Source: Instagram

In a new development, Inojie who played the role of Lucky Johnson on the show, took to his official Instagram page to share that it would soon stop airing.

The veteran actor shared some snaps which appeared to have been taken on the movie set and he accompanied it with a farewell message to fans while announcing that The Johnsons aired for 13 years.

Charles Inojie also expressed his heartfelt thanks and appreciation to fans of the show, his fellow cast members, and more for sticking with them for 13 years. He wrote:

“THANK YOU, AFRICA. After 13 years of absolute magic,

13 years of awesomeness, 13 years of being Africa’s most watched show on television, 13 years of being every family’s favorite, THE JOHNSONS is finally taking a bow.”

See his post below:

Nigerians react to The Johnsons’ news

Shortly after Charles Inojie announced that the much loved TV series was coming to an end, many fans took to his comment section to express their dismay. A few others however commended the cast members for their hard work.

Read some of their comments below:

Ritadominic:

“Awwwww well done all ❤️.”

chuka_black_7:

“Take a bow as how? You guys wanna stop acting the Johnsons? It better be a joke.”

selles_mindset:

“Great job my mentor, I hope this is the beginning of another bigger thing. May God bless all of you. The JOHNSONS will be missed in Tanzania, East Africa❤️.”

obehiinojie:

“The show of all shows, welldone family.”

empressnjamah:

“This got me teary …speechless too,short of words ,God bless you all.”

black_lilyy:

“Rip ada amehshe also made me love the show so much.”

efewarriboy3:

“Jesussssssssssssss. As as howwwwww na ahhhh.”

paditaagu:

“Time flies, time flies. It didn’t really fly in this case. Y’all put in the time and the work. Welldone.”

big_man_chopper:

“For all the times you brought families together to experience the magic you always put on screen, for the sadness that turned into a beautiful smile while watching you, for all the times you made us come back home on time to meet up with your program, we say thank you. It was indeed the best 13 years of our lifetime seeing faces grow from young to old, from good to best and from best to perfect. Unfortunately not all who started this journey ended it from the cast and audience but in all we are grateful that the beautiful journey which started with one spirit and understanding have come to an end. We say thank you once again and I pray that this would be a stepping stone to greater heights. One love from @big_man_chopper I Love you all.❤️”

The Johnsons crew members mark Ada Ameh's death anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that on July 17, 2023, The Johnsons crew members eulogised late actress Ada Ameh, a year after her passing.

In a clip comprising different pictures from the series shared by actor Charles Inojie on Instagram, other cast and crew members of the sitcom were seen in a solemn mood.

Charles Inojie, who played the role of Ameh’s husband in the sitcom, stressed that her demise has been hard for them to bear as he revealed they were yet to recover.

Source: Legit.ng