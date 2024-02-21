AFCON 2023 highest goalscorer, Emilio López Nsue, has officially quit international football

Nsue's decision follows a series of corruption allegations he made against his country, Equatorial Guinea's FA

Legit.ng reports that the vice-president of Equatorial Guinea, Teddy Nguema, made the announcement on behalf of the AFCON 2023 star on Tuesday night, February 20

Malabo, Equatorial Guinea - Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 'golden boot' winner, Emilio Nsue, has called it a day with the Equatorial Guinean national team.

Teodoro Nguema Mangue, the country's vice president, confirmed Nsue's retirement on Tuesday night, February 20.

Emilio Nsue will no more play for Equatorial Guinea. Photo credit: Daniel Beloumou Olomo

Source: Getty Images

Mangue wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

“After discussions, captain Emilio Nsue López has declared his retirement from the national team.

"I acknowledge his contributions over the 12 years he has represented the Nzalang Nacional and wish him success in his future endeavours.”

Legit.ng reports that Nsue finished the AFCON 2023 tournament as the top scorer with five goals. This is despite his country exiting the competition in the round-of-16. The 34-year-old also made the team of the tournament.

A Spain youth international, Nsue counts clubs like Real Sociedad, RCD Mallorca, Middlesbrough, and Birmingham City, among his former employers.

Nsue's sanction

Following the AFCON 2023 tournament in Ivory Coast, Nsue was suspended indefinitely by the Equatoguinean Football Federation. The football association (FA) accused the player of being involved in "several episodes of serious indiscipline".

In response, he made a live broadcast on his known Instagram account, accompanied by his compatriot and teammate in the national team, Iban Salvador, where he referred to various sports officials as, "suckers, cancers and corrupt."

Salvador was also suspended by his country's FA.

Nsue, an Equatorial Guinea legend

With 22 goals in 43 appearances, Nsue leaves behind a legacy as Equatorial Guinea's all-time top scorer, showcasing his ability on the big stage despite the controversies that surrounded his final major tournament appearance.

Versatile Nsue still plays club football. He is on the books of Intercity of Spain.

