Victor Osimhen has become the third player with the most home goals in the two years in the UEFA Champions League record chat

The Napoli forward achieved the feat after scoring a remarkable goal against Barcelona in their round 16 clash in the Champions League

The Nigerian striker is now behind Erling Haaland of Manchester City, who had scored 12 goals and Kylian Mbappe with nine goals

Napoli, Italy - Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has been celebrated for joining the likes of Erling Haaland of Manchester City and Kylian Mbappe in the most home goals scored by any player in the UEFA Champions League record chat.

This is because the Napoli striker scored a remarkable goal for his side during their Champions League clash with the Spain giant Barcelona on Wednesday, February 21.

Victor Osimhen breaks another record in the Champions League Photo Credit: Official SSC Napoli

Source: Twitter

Osimhen fires Napoli to draw against Barcelona

According to Sports Brief, the Napoli striker, whose worth has skyrocketed from the beginning of the 2022-2023 season, played a crucial role in the important draw of the Francesco Calzona side in the Champions League clash.

Recall that the 25-year-old forward was crucial in the Super Eagles outing in the recently concluded 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Nigeria lost to the host Cote d'Ivoire at the competition's final.

The Napoli forward scored his ninth goal of the season when he outsmarted the Blaugrana defender, Inigo Martinez and gave a clinical strike from the edge of the box.

The fans of Napoli widely celebrated Osimhen's strike and registered the name of the Nigerian forward in the record book of the European competition.

What is Osimhen's record in Champions League?

Data from Tutto Mercato showed that Osimhen's goal during the clash with Barcelona was his sixth Champions League goal for Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

This development made him the third player with the most home goals in the Champions League in the last two seasons. He is now behind Haaland of Man City, who had 12 goals, and Kylian Mbappe, who had nine goals.

Also, the Nigerian forward strikes against Barcelona made him equal to Napoli legend Lorenzo Insigne for the most goals the team's player scored in the Champions League.

He is now behind Dries Mertens, who scored 11 UCL goals with Napoli.

Osimhen missing in Ferdinand's world-best 12 players

Legit.ng earlier reported that Osimhen and Victor Boniface, who were recently ranked above Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski, are missing in Rio Ferdinand's world-best 12 players

The list from the ex-football star includes eight players from the Premier League, particularly Manchester City and Liverpool

Ferdinand's list followed SPORTbible's latest ranking, which named Osimhen and Boniface among best strikers in the world

