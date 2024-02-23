2024 Olympic Qualifiers: Super Falcons, Cameroon Clash Ends in Stalemate
- Super Falcons player Joe Echegini fell victim to robbery, while Asisat Oshoala failed to capitalise on a scoring opportunity against Cameroon during the Paris 2024 qualifier held in Douala
- A controversial disallowed goal overshadowed the first leg of the Olympic qualifier
- With the match ending in a scoreless draw, Nigeria faces a crucial second leg against Cameroon, needing a solid performance to advance
Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro
Douala, Cameroon - The Super Falcons have secured a goalless draw against Cameroon in a Paris Olympics qualifier in Douala.
The next match will take place in Abuja on Monday.
The victors will proceed to a final playoff against the winners of the South Africa versus Tanzania match for a spot in this year's Olympics.
Cameroon vs Nigeria: Asisat Oshoala, 20 others listed in action as Super Falcons clash with Lionesses
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
The reigning African champions, South Africa, dominated the first leg in Tanzania, securing a 3-0 victory.
Poor officiating
Ugandan referee Shamirah Nabbada's performance was criticised for its poor quality, leaving both teams with equal opportunities to make a difference at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.
Jennifer Echegini, playing for Juventus, believed she had scored for the Super Falcons in the 54th minute, but the goal was disallowed due to an offside call.
Asisat Oshoala had a significant opportunity to score in the 67th minute, but she failed to capitalise on it in an intense match with chances for both sides.
In the initial stages of the match, Nigeria relied on goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie's crucial save to prevent the opposing team from scoring.
Coach Randy Waldrum returned to leading the team after participating in the previous year's World Cup, where the Super Falcons made it to the Round of 16.
The team, boasting experienced players such as Oshoala, Rasheedat Oshoala, Toni Payne, and Osinachi Ohale, had their full lineup available for the game.
Waldrum, Plumptre return for Super Falcons vs Cameroon 2024 Olympic qualifier
Meanwhile, Randy Waldrum has returned to the Super Falcons after the NFF reportedly agreed to extend his contract.
This came on the heels of the Super Falcon’s match against the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon ahead of the 2024 Olympics qualifiers.
Waldrum’s contract with the NFF ended last summer, and talks over a new deal have dragged on for several months.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng