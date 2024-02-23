Super Falcons player Joe Echegini fell victim to robbery, while Asisat Oshoala failed to capitalise on a scoring opportunity against Cameroon during the Paris 2024 qualifier held in Douala

A controversial disallowed goal overshadowed the first leg of the Olympic qualifier

With the match ending in a scoreless draw, Nigeria faces a crucial second leg against Cameroon, needing a solid performance to advance

Douala, Cameroon - The Super Falcons have secured a goalless draw against Cameroon in a Paris Olympics qualifier in Douala.

The next match will take place in Abuja on Monday.

The Super Falcons will play the Cameroonians for the return fixture on Monday, Feb. 26. Photo Credit: NGSuper_Falcons

The victors will proceed to a final playoff against the winners of the South Africa versus Tanzania match for a spot in this year's Olympics.

The reigning African champions, South Africa, dominated the first leg in Tanzania, securing a 3-0 victory.

Poor officiating

Ugandan referee Shamirah Nabbada's performance was criticised for its poor quality, leaving both teams with equal opportunities to make a difference at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Jennifer Echegini, playing for Juventus, believed she had scored for the Super Falcons in the 54th minute, but the goal was disallowed due to an offside call.

Asisat Oshoala had a significant opportunity to score in the 67th minute, but she failed to capitalise on it in an intense match with chances for both sides.

In the initial stages of the match, Nigeria relied on goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie's crucial save to prevent the opposing team from scoring.

Coach Randy Waldrum returned to leading the team after participating in the previous year's World Cup, where the Super Falcons made it to the Round of 16.

The team, boasting experienced players such as Oshoala, Rasheedat Oshoala, Toni Payne, and Osinachi Ohale, had their full lineup available for the game.

Waldrum, Plumptre return for Super Falcons vs Cameroon 2024 Olympic qualifier

Meanwhile, Randy Waldrum has returned to the Super Falcons after the NFF reportedly agreed to extend his contract.

This came on the heels of the Super Falcon’s match against the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon ahead of the 2024 Olympics qualifiers.

Waldrum’s contract with the NFF ended last summer, and talks over a new deal have dragged on for several months.

