Two Nigerian strikers, Alex Nwobi and Calvin Bassey, have rescued their teams at Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United

Bassey had given Fulham the lead before Harry Maguire rescued the Red Devils with a point to make the match draw, but Iwobi gave his team the victory goal

The Fulham's victory at Old Trafford will be the second of its kind since 1963, and the Nigerian stars gave the victory to the visitor

Manchester United were given a harsh reality check at Old Trafford as Alex Iwobi's injury-time effort gave Fulham only their second Old Trafford victory since 1963.

Four days after new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe spoke of United attempting to knock Manchester City and Liverpool off their perch at the top of the English game, they suffered a major blow to their hopes of Champions League qualification.

Without injured striker Rasmus Hojlund, the hosts were ineffective in attack until the final minute of normal time, when Harry Maguire seemed to have rescued a point for the hosts, Channels Television reported.

But Iwobi had the final say deep into nine minutes of stoppage time, restoring an advantage initially given to them by Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey, who lashed home the loose ball after his header from a Fulham corner had been blocked by team-mate Timothy Castagne.

Iwobi in the Super Eagles

Iwobi was one of the most talked about Super Eagles players in the just-concluded 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), where Nigeria won the silver.

The Fulham striker was one of the Nigeria stars featured in the Super Eagles team throughout their campaigns during the top African competition.

Following the final match between Nigeria and Cote d'Ivoire, Iwobi was called out by some Nigerians, a development that generated reactions from top Nigerians.

Nwabali speaks on bullying of Iwobi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has condemned the cyberbullying of his colleague, Iwobi, by Nigerian football supporters

Nwabali disclosed that if he were at the receiving end as well, he would break down

Iwobi was singled out for cyberbullying following the loss of the Super Eagles to host Cote d'Ivoire in the final of the 2023 AFCON

