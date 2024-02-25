BREAKING: Liverpool Defeats Chelsea to Win Carabao Cup 2024 Final
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.
Wembley, London - Virgil van Dijk headed home deep into extra time to win the Carabao Cup for Liverpool in a captivating final against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, February 25.
Just two minutes before a penalty shootout, Van Dijk rose highest at the near post to power home a winner, sending Liverpool fans into celebration.
It is the 10th time Liverpool will win the trophy.
More to follow...
Source: Legit.ng