Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

Wembley, London - Virgil van Dijk headed home deep into extra time to win the Carabao Cup for Liverpool in a captivating final against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, February 25.

Just two minutes before a penalty shootout, Van Dijk rose highest at the near post to power home a winner, sending Liverpool fans into celebration.

It is the 10th time Liverpool will win the trophy.

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng