Popular Super Eagles footballer Victor Boniface has flown his grandmother to Germany to watch him make his debut with Bayer Leverkusen.

Throughout the November international break, Victor Boniface was in Nigeria, where the Super Eagles participated in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

Victor Boniface flies his grandmother to Germany to watch him play Credit: @boniface_jrn

Source: Twitter

Even with his exceptional performance at Bayer Leverkusen this season, he could not contribute to the Super Eagles' triumph over the two lowly-ranked opponents; both contests concluded in a 1-1 draw.

While most supporters of the Super Eagles are unhappy with the team as a whole, Victor used the international break in November to cheer up his grandmother.

Before this weekend's German Bundesliga match, 22-year-old footballer Victor posted images of himself and his grandma flying.

The striker left Belgium's Union SG in the summer and moved to Germany. In sixteen games for the German national team in all competitions, he has contributed 11 goals and six assists.

See the pictures below

Netizens gush over Victor's grandma

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

@PoojaMedia:

"God will answer all our prayers."

@thisistolu:

"Score for grandma this weekend, I don carry you to score two goals."

@TheTifeFab_:

"I always love seeing men showing love to their parents, they deserve many love and respect. God bless you."

@itsSh0la:

"Send me her account details on Snapchat."

@Dprince_charmin:

"E no get as e go be. This guy go score for next match... Pluto way."

Source: Legit.ng