Super Eagles forward and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, has been cautioned against joining the Arsenal football club

The words of wisdom came from Thierry Henry after he watched Osimhen save his team, in the Champions League match between Napoli and Barcelona on Wednesday night

Arsenal legend, however, hailed Osimhen for his stellar performance at the just concluded AFCON tournament but maintained that he would "like to see more of that"

Thierry Henry, Barcelona and Arsenal legend, has advised Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, to reconsider his decision regarding his next career after leaving Napoli.

He tasked Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, to be more consistent in scoring but urged the forward not to join Arsenal if he eventually made the move to the English Premier League, The Punch reported.

The Frenchman gave this admonition after Osimhen's goal against Barcelona in Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 first-leg clash in Naples kept the Partenopei in the tie.

The Nigerian striker on Wednesday, February 21, salvaged a draw for Napoli in his first club appearance since December 2023.

The matched ended at a 1-1 draw with his only attempt on goal in the encounter 15 minutes after Robert Lewandowski broke the deadlock on the hour mark.

Osimhen returned to his international football club, Napoli, following the just concluded AFCON 2023, where the Super Eagles came second.

Why Osimhen should not join Arsenal

The French U-21 coach challenged the 25-year-old to prove himself outside of the Italian Serie A where he won the Scudetto and won the Capocannoniere.

Speaking with CBS Sports Golazo, Henry, a Champions League winner with Barcelona in 2009, urged the Nigerian forward to prove himself in other European leagues.

“I’d like to see him now, what he can do in the Premier League or wherever he’s going or Paris Saint-Germain. Not Arsenal, I won’t go there,” Henry said.

“At the AFCON, we saw him, he can lead the line, run into the channels, and he has excellent hold-up play.

“How good can he be? He showed last year what he could do and won the African Player of The Year along the way, winning the Scudetto with Napoli and getting to the final with Nigeria,” Henry added.

