Nigerian international footballer Victor Osimhen buzzed the internet with his perspective on what matters most to him in a relationship

The Napoli striker emphasised the importance of dating a partner who is financially capable of spoiling him likewise on special events in life

Osimhen further revealed that physical attractiveness is not his primary focus and noted what fancies him the most when it comes to dating

Nigerian international footballer Victor Osimhen opened up about his deal-breaker in the affairs of love.

The Napoli striker revealed his girlfriend must be financially independent to contribute to spicing up their relationship.

Victor Osimhen speaks on his preference in relationship Credit: @victorosimhen9

Source: Instagram

During an interview with media personality Korty, the sportsman said he doesn't care much about physical attractiveness in a partner.

He made it clear that he wouldn't go out of his way for a lady who isn't adding monetary value to the relationship in any way.

Victor continued by saying that he could not fathom spending over a hundred thousand naira on a Birkin bag just to have the woman praise him with sweet nothings on his birthday.

"I cannot buy a Birkin bag for a girl, and e reach my turn, you are telling me 'a king is born today."

Speaking further, he said:

"If you're not bringing anything to the table, I don't want you."

See his video below

Victor Osimhen's assertion sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured netizens' opinions on that:

@bright___r:

"At least, these women can’t broke shame him! Talk your shiiiii king."

@fisayomiiii:

"Was a King not born on that day or not? Are you not a king of football?"

petra_kel:

"Some partners are actually the table you would just find yourself doing more for them because they deserve it..let’s stop making love and relationships trade and barter."

luckyrichies_:

"A king was born, u come my coronation."

getrudeumemba:

"That thing your mama bring to the table to your papa na thing your wife go bring yeye boy tell that to oyibo lover too."

tuntun.al:

"Rich man talk about “what are you bringing to the table”, wahala no deyyy!!!

"If na Kunle for ikorodu talk this one now, everywhere for don burst!!"

ivorysoft_nft231:

"Wike: “You do for me, I do for you. You love me, I love you."

austinelazz:

"Set awon "it's usually the broke ones that always ask what a lady bring to the table, allow the men with gold to talk" the man with gold don finally talk o make I see watin dem go take attack am ."

Mayorkun links up with Osimhen

Singer Mayorkun was in Naples, Italy, where he linked up with football star Victor Osimhen, Legit.ng reported.

Mayorkun, in a post via his official Instagram page, shared pictures and a video of him and Osimhen.

In the video, Mayorkun could be seen analysing Osimhen's football skills.

Source: Legit.ng