The Ivory Coast goalkeeper, Yahia Fofana, was alleged to have wore charm at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final against the Super Eagles of Nigeria

In the viral video circulating on social media, the goalkeeper had a black object strapped to his waist with a white rope.

However, fact-check on the video has revealed that the goalkeeper in the viral video is not Ivorian Fofana

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

The viral video that the goalkeeper of the Elephant of Ivory Coast, Yahia Fofana, wore charm at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final against the Super Eagles of Nigeria has been found to be false.

Legit.ng recalls that Nigeria lost to Ivory in the AFCON final 2-1 on Sunday, February 11.

Ivory Coast goalkeeper did not wear charm at AFCON final Photo credit: MB Media/Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

As reported by Daily Trust, the video showed a goalkeeper wearing jersey number I6 and Name tag “ASC JARRAF”. The goalkeeper had a black object strapped to his waist with a white rope.

The trending viral got the attention of many Nigerians with some calling on Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to investigate the allegation of usage of “juju” (charm)

Verification

Fact-check revealed that the goalkeeper in the viral video is not the Ivory Coast goalkeeper, Yalia Fofana that played against Super Eagles

Also, the inscription on the jersey - ACF JARAAF (Association Sportive et Culturelle Jaraaf) is that of a Senegalese professional football club based in Dakar. Fofana plays as a goalkeeper for the Ligue 2 club Angers in France.

Conclusion

The viral video has been proven to be false and not that of the Ivorian goalkeeper has largely speculated on social media.

The goalkeeper in the video plays for a team in the top division of Senegalese football.

Fofana was born on August 21, 2000, in France and not Senegal.

"They're going to use Juju": Prophet Elijah predicts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Prophet David Kingleo Elijah, the spiritual leader of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church, predicted the outcome of Nigeria versus Cote d'Ivoire at the final of the AFCON 2023 in Abidjan.

The cleric predicted that the Ivorians would go spiritual in the much-awaited game between the two countries.

He claimed the Ivorians would bring different spiritual elements to the stadium to charm the Nigerian players

Source: Legit.ng