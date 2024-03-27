Former Nigerian international Ahmed Musa has been seen in a trending video declining to shake hands with Kano state governor Abba Kabir Yusuf

Musa, a former captain of the Super Eagles, was said to have visited the NNPP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Rabiu Kwankwaso

However, Governor Yusuf was present at the venue but declined his handshake after having a handshake with the former governor

Ahmed Musa, the immediate past captain of the Super Eagles, has been seen in a viral video declining the handshake extended to him by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano.

The record-holding Nigerian forward was seen in a video where he was said to have visited the national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the former presidential candidate of the party, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Trending video of the moment Ahmed Musa snubs Kano Gov YusuF Photo Credit: Ahmed Musa, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Twitter

In the trending video, after exchanging a handshake with the third force presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Governor Yusuf of Kano was seen extending a handshake to the former Nigerian international. Still, he was holding back, and the governor had to slap his shoulder in the greetings.

Who is Ahmed Musa?

Musa was part of the Nigerian team that played at the recently concluded 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d'Ivoire. He did not play any match in the tournament but was said to have provided leadership input to the team.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria had put up an incredible performance in the tournament as they played unbeaten from the beginning until they lost to the host country in the final of the tournament.

However, Musa was part of Stephen Keshi, who won the 2013 AFCON in South Africa. The one-time BBC African Footballer of the Year also holds the record of being the only Nigerian player who has scored in two different World Cups.

See the video of his moment with the Kano governor here:

Nigeria's Super Eagles will be gunning for the AFCON championship for the fourth time in the history of the country

While playing the host country, Cote d'Ivoire, on Sunday, two players in the Super Eagles would make history if Nigeria won the trophy

Captain Ahmed Musa and midfielder Kenneth Omeruo will become the first Nigerian players to have won the AFCON championship more than once

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Source: Legit.ng