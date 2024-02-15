Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) talisman Kylian Mbappe has announced his intention to depart the club in the summer

Paris, France - Kylian Mbappe has announced his intention to exit Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Mbappe, whose contract expires in the summer, has informed the French champions of his choice.

PSG's Nasser Al Khelafi has been informed of Mbappe's exit in the summer.

The details of his departure are still being worked out as both sides discuss whether he will depart for a transfer fee or forego his salary to support PSG's financial stability.

PSG and Mbappe are expected to reveal their decision in the following months.

According to football journalist Fabrizio Romano, PSG's top executive, Nasser Al Khelafi, was informed of the development on Thursday, February 15.

Real Madrid has been keen on the 25-year-old forward for a while, but he may need to accept a reduced salary to join them despite their willingness to offer him their top wage.

PSG to focus on young squad

According to Sky Sports, Mbappe's exit marks PSG's strategic shift away from the era of star-focused Galacticos, prioritising a younger, team-oriented squad.

His departure, with a staggering annual wage of €200m (£171m), will enable PSG to allocate resources towards recruiting new talent.

Reports suggest the club is already laying the groundwork for multiple signings in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Warren Zaire-Emery, aged 17, and Bradley Barcola, aged 21, spearhead PSG's latest initiative, resulting in the team fielding the youngest squad in this season's Champions League.

Xavi Simons, aged 20 and currently on loan at RB Leipzig, is also considered pivotal to PSG's long-term plans.

It's anticipated that PSG will extend contract offers to Simons and Zaire-Emery, with Barcola already having inked a five-year deal after joining from Lyon last summer.

PSG's Qatari owners in talks over Sampdoria investment

Meanwhile, Qatar Sports Investments, the entity behind PSG ownership, is negotiating to purchase a share in Sampdoria, an Italian club.

Led by Nasser al-Khelaifi, who serves as the president of both QSI and PSG, the group has held ownership of PSG since 2011.

Additionally, they already possess a 22 per cent stake in Braga, a prominent Portuguese team, and aim to broaden their football interests to establish a varied portfolio.

