Randy Waldrum has made a comeback to the Super Falcons after the NFF reportedly agreed to extend his contract

This came on the heels of the Super Falcons match against the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon ahead of the 2024 Olympics qualifiers

Meanwhile, Waldrum’s contract with the NFF, ended last summer and talks over a new deal have dragged on for several months

Coach Randy Waldrum and defender Ashleigh Plumptre are reportedly poised for a return to the Super Falcons ahead of the 2024 Olympics qualifiers, Cameroon vs. Nigeria, a feat that was confirmed with the announcement of the 21-player list ahead of the two-legged fixture.

Randy Waldrum makes a return to Nigerian female football team. Ashleigh Plumptre is also back in the team ahead of the 2024 Olympic Qualifier.

Source: Facebook

The return of Ashleigh Plumptre was confirmed with the 21-player announcement by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), but the return of Randy Waldrum, who led the team to an impressive World Cup 2023 campaign, still remains in doubt.

But on Thursday, February 15, Samuel Ahmadu, spokesman at the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), confirmed the development in shared on his X account.

He tweeted:

"Talking points! @CoachWaldrum officially returns; Ayinde, Echigini & Plumptre are back to @NGSuper_Falcons fold.

"Waldrum calls up new & seventh goalkeeper from the NWFL without match minutes."

According to @samueloahmadu, NFF and Waldrun have agreed on a contract extension.

However, the NFF has released a 21-player invitation for next week’s 2024 Women’s Olympic Football Tournament qualifying fixture against the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon.

This fixture according to Adepoju Tobi Samuel @OgaNlaMedia, is the third round of the African qualifying series, and the penultimate round of the series before the continent’s flag-bearers to the 2024 Olympics are known ahead of the Games in five months’ time.

Interestingly, 6 times Africa's Best female footballer, Asisat Oshoala leads 20 other Falcons to face 2024 Women’s Olympic Football Tournament qualifying 3rd round opponents, Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon.

Nigeria and Cameroon will battle it out in the first leg of the fixture at the Stade de la Reunification in Douala, Cameroon on Friday, February 23.

The second leg match in Nigeria, taking place at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Monday February 26.

See full list below:

