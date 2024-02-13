Three newly elected senators have been sworn in by the Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday, February 13

FCT, Abuja - The Senate President Godswill Akpabio has sworn in three new senators into office on Tuesday, February 13.

The new senators emerged victorious in recent by-elections within their respective senatorial districts, The Nation reported.

The new federal lawmakers are Prince Pam Mwadkon (Action Democratic Party – ADP, Plateau North), Professor Anthony Ani (All Progressives Congress, APC, Ebonyi South), and Mustapha Musa (All Progressives Congress, APC, Yobe East).

The Clerk to the Senate, Chinedu Akubueze led the new Senators to take their oaths of office and oath of allegiance at about 11:41 am on Tuesday, February 13, Vanguard reported.

The newly elected senators were subsequently led to their respective seats after the swearing-in.

Legit.ng recalls that Godswill Akpabio declared the seats of Senator David Umahi of Ebonyi South and Ibrahim Geidam of Yobe East Senatorial District vacant following their appointment as ministers in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's cabinet

The Senate, therefore, asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct by-elections to fill their vacant seats immediately.

Umahi and Geidam were inaugurated as members of the 10th National Assembly in June 2023, but they resigned in August after President Tinubu appointed them as members of his cabinet.

APC sweeps Yobe, Ebonyi senatorial seats

Legit.ng earlier reported that APC clinched the Yobe East and Ebonyi South Senatorial Districts, which were previously occupied by Geidam and Umahi, who are now ministers in President Tinubu’s cabinet.

In Yobe, Musa, an in-law to Geidam, defeated Aji Kolomi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by a wide margin of 68,778 votes to 18,878 votes.

In Ebonyi, Prof. Anthony Ani, a lecturer at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, also secured a landslide victory over his rivals from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the PDP and the Labour Party (LP). Ani polled 46,270 votes, while his closest challenger, Ifeanyi Eleje of APGA, got only 3,513 votes.

