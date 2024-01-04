President Bola Tinubu has been warned to take care of his health in 2024 to avoid an emergency medical crisis as events unfolded in the new year

Prophet Joshua Iginla, who predicted Tinubu's success ahead of the APC primary, warned that the president should prepare for betrayals among his trusted allies and respect his wife's opinion

In his new year prophecies, Iginla predicted that the naira would continue to fluctuate against the dollar and get weaker

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has been warned about three things that may happen to him and his government in 2024.

Prophet Joshua Iginla of the Champions Royal Assembly in Abuja warned the president in his 2024 prophecies while predicting that the naira will continue to decline against the dollar in the new year.

Recall that Prophet Iginla predicted the victory of President Tinubu in 2022 before the presidential primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the February 25 presidential election.

Tinubu must take care of his health

In his message on Monday morning, January 1, Prophet Iginla warned that the president must take care of his health to avoid "medical emergency twice" in the new year.

The cleric then prayed that God's plan would manifest on the president, saying "we pray God's agenda for him will come to pass."

Betrayals taking over Tinubu's government

President Tinubu was also warned of his trusted allies. Prophet Iginla said it was revealed to him that some of the president's trusted allies would become unfaithful to him, and they would eventually betray him.

The cleric hinted that some of President Tinubu's friends are likely to become his enemy.

Spirit of discernment in Oluremi Tinubu

In his revelation, the spiritual leader warned President Tinubu not to downplay his wife's advice, Oluremi, saying that the first lady has the spirit of discernment in her.

Iginla said:

"There is the spirit of discernment on the first lady, the president should not throw away her counsels."

