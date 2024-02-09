Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on The Elephants of Côte d’Ivoire in the final of the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Legit.ng reports that the curtain draws on AFCON 2023 as two of the continent's heavyweights trade-tackle in Abidjan.

The Super Eagles and Ivory Coast will meet for the second time in AFCON 2023 on Sunday, February 11. Photo credits: Anadolu, Issouf Sanogo

Ahead of the highly-anticipated encounter, Legit.ng brings you the major information you need to know.

AFCON 2023: What time is Nigeria vs Ivory Coast?

A rematch of a tight Group A contest will be experienced on Sunday, February 11, as the Super Eagles battle the tournament's hosts in Sunday’s showpiece.

Nigerian won one nil when both sides met in the group stage on January 18 thanks to a second-half penalty from defender and stand-in captain, William Troost-Ekong.

On Sunday, February 11, the closing ceremony of the AFCON 2023 is expected to start 30 minutes before the kick-off of the final.

When is AFCON 2023 final kickoff?

Nigeria versus Ivory Coast kick-off time is 9 pm Nigerian time (8 pm in Côte d’Ivoire).

The Alassane Ouattara Stadium will host the final. The facility is commonly known as the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé, and formerly as the National Stadium of Ivory Coast.

How can I livestream Nigeria vs Ivory Coast?

Nigeria versus Ivory Coast match can be streamlived via AfroSport TV.

The link will be updated by Legit.ng on the matchday.

AFCON 2023 final: Nigeria's team news

Zaidu Sanusi notably missed the semifinal win over South Africa, and as of the time of this report, it is unclear if the left-back will be available for the final.

However, Coach Jose Peseiro is expected to provide key updates about his side on Saturday, February 10, when the final's pre-match press conference holds.

AFCON 2023 final: Ivory Coast's team news

More detailed team news will surface closer to the matchday.

Once Ivory Coast's interim head coach, Emerse Fae, assesses his squad, the public will know the status of his team's injury and suspension — if any.

Be that as it may, Legit.ng can report that Oumar Diakite who got sent off for taking off his shirt when he netted the last-gasp Mali winner, will come back from his one-match ban.

In the quarterfinal encounter, Diakite picked up a second booking for his wild celebrations.

In a similar vein, captain of the team, Serge Aurier, is also expected to return to action after serving a one-game suspension.

Nigeria, Ivory Coast head to head

Nigeria and Ivory Coast will be meeting for the eighth time at the AFCON (three wins for Nigeria; two for Ivory Coast; draw two), including in all three AFCON editions where the Super Eagles have won the competition (group stage draw in 1980, a 4-2 Nigeria win on penalties after a 2-2 semi-final draw in 1994 and a 2-1 Nigeria win in the quarter-finals in 2013).

Of course, they have also already played once in this tournament, with Nigeria winning 1-0 on matchday 2 of Group A thanks to a Troost-Ekong's penalty – that was their only shot on target in what was a closely fought encounter, though the Nigerians arguably just about deserved the victory.

