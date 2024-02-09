A claim has emerged saying the national men's football team, Super Eagles, is giving out 100GB as a gift to celebrate Nigeria’s win

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria has had a good run at the ongoing AFCON 2023, with zero defeats after six matches

Ahead of the AFCON 2023 final slated for Sunday, February 11, a fact-checking platform investigated the claim about the Super Eagles' alleged benevolence

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - A Facebook page, 'National team 2024', said they wanted to celebrate the Super Eagles’ win in one of the knockout matches at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 in Ivory Coast.

According to the poster(s), they are gifting Nigerians 100 gigabytes (GB) of data for the West African's AFCON win against the Palancas Negras of Angola on February 2, 2024.

Findings about AFCON 2023-related claim

The post, made on February 4, 2024, has garnered more than 1500 likes and 80+ comments.

A fact-checking platform, Dubawa, said it verified the claim because the post was well-engaged.

Dubawa stated that its investigation of the landing page shows that the site helps people transform web traffic into leads and sales.

Landing pages can be click-through, leading to another page, such as your e-commerce site, or lead generation-based.

Furthermore, the fact-checking platform disclosed that it discovered that the Facebook page is new, with eight followers and has no information about its purpose.

Following its scrutiny, Dubawa concluded that the post on celebrating the Super Eagles’ victory was not to gift people data but to drive traffic to the poster's website.

