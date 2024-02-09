Former Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to reports of five Nigerians dying while watching the Super Eagles’ AFCON 2023 semifinal match against South Africa

Legit.ng reports that while several people died while watching the match on television, a billionaire reportedly passed away in Ivory Coast

Multiple reports noted continental deaths attributed to cardiac arrest or other unexplained sudden death while watching (or shortly after viewing) the Nigeria versus South Africa AFCON 2023 match

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - Ahead of the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023, Shehu Sani, a former federal lawmaker from Kaduna state, north west zone, has asked wives to closely observe their football-loving husbands.

Sani's advice comes after at least five Nigerians died watching the Nigeria-South Africa AFCON 2023 semifinal match.

The Picture on the left is for illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship to the events described in this material. Photo credits: Star Tribune, Kola Sulaimon

Source: Getty Images

AFCON 2023: Nigerian fans' deaths dominate discourse

The AFCON 2023-related deaths triggered concerns among Nigerians, especially on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng reports that the deceased include Cairo Ojougboh, a former member of the house of representatives who represented Ika federal constituency of Delta state; Samuel, a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC); and Ayuba Abdullahi, the deputy bursar of Kwara State University (KWASU).

A sales representative in Ogun state, Mikail Osundiji, was also reported to have died during the tension-soaked AFCON 2023 fixture.

Furthermore, unconfirmed reports stated that Anambra-born billionaire, Chief Osondu Nwoye, who resides in Ivory Coast, breathed his last while watching the AFCON last-four match on Wednesday, February 7.

Commenting on the sad development, Sani wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday, February 9:

“If your husband loves watching football on live TV and you are doubtful about his health status, just go the power meter and switch off and don’t forget to sabotage the generator.”

What to read about AFCON 2023:

Tinubu to storm Ivory Coast for AFCON final

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and 22 Nigerian governors will reportedly travel to Ivory Coast to watch the Super Eagles take on Côte d’Ivoire in the AFCON 2023 final.

In a report on Friday, February 9, by Sports Brief, the media platform said a source informed it that President Tinubu will be in Ivory Coast for the final.

Source: Legit.ng