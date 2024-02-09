Africa's football governing body, CAF, will reward the Super Eagles with N9 billion ($7m) if they win the AFCON 2023 title

Legit.ng reports CAF increased the cash prize for the winners of AFCON 2023 from $5 million to $7 million

The Super Eagles, who play the hosts, Ivory Coast, on Sunday, February 11, have already secured $4 million (approximately N5 billion) in cash prize

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - The winner of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 will receive $7 million (about N9 billion).

This is according to a statement published on the website of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF).

Nigeria is looking to win her fourth AFCON title. Photo credit: Issouf Sangogo

Source: Getty Images

AFCON: Top-performing teams enjoy improved prize money

Legit.ng reports that the prize money is $2 million more than the reward doled out at the last edition in Cameroon (held in 2021).

The runners-up of AFCON 2023 will get $4 million (approximately N5 billion), while each of the losing semi-finalists South Africa and DR Congo will receive $2.5 million, with each of the four quarter-finalists taking home $1.3 million.

Speaking in January, Patrice Motsepe, the CAF president, confirmed that the organisation increased AFCON prize money by 40%.

His words:

“CAF has made significant progress over the past two years in increasing the prize money of the AFCON and all its other major competitions.

“We have increased the prize money of the AFCON winner to 7,000,000 US dollars which is a 40% increase from the previous AFCON prize money."

Legit.ng reports that the final of the 2023 AFCON will be played between Nigeria and hosts Ivory Coast on Sunday, February 11, in Abidjan.

What to read about AFCON 2023:

AFCON 2023: FG makes promise to Super Eagles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government promised to reward the Super Eagles "for their commitment and dedication in reaching the final of the ongoing AFCON 2023 in Côte d’Ivoire".

Vice president (VP), Kashim Shettima, informed the players and their officials in the dressing room about this development following their victory over South Africa in the semi-final on Wednesday, February 7.

Source: Legit.ng