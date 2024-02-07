It's a tense battle between Nigeria and the South African team as they seek their way into the finals of AFCON 2023

As it stands, Nigeria is leading with two goals scored by the Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong and Victor Osimhen

Meanwhile, South Africa is under serious pressure as the Super Eagles might pave their way into the finals

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the goal scored by Troost-Ekong, who secured a goal for Nigeria with a penalty in the ongoing semi-final clash with South Africa.

The quality of the penalty by the Nigerian captain, Ekong, has stirred reactions from Nigerians on social media as many Nigerians call out the Bafana Bafana of South Africa players.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are clashing with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Wednesday, February 7, in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-finals after beating Cameroon (2-0) and Angola (1-0) in the knockout rounds.

Similarly, South Africa are battling with the Nigerian squad so as to progress to the final stage following their victory 2-1 against Cape Verde on Saturday, February 3.

At the time of filling this report, it's the first half of the extra time given to both teams at the tournament. There is yet to be a winner, and the second half of the extra time is underway, which might lead to penalties.

Nigerians react as Ekong scores

As usual, Nigerians reacted to the development on X. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below.

@muunnaahh tweeted:

"Ekong scored for Nigeria as South Africa conceded their first goal tonight.

"Gift Orban also scores his first goal for Lyon tonight."

@ChibuikemE95927 tweeted:

"Ekong scored penalty for Nigeria, we are going to win this AFCON."

@hermanfacundo_7 tweeted:

"NIGERIA! William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria) scores! Once again, he proved that taking penalties is not a problem for him."

@__communicator_ tweeted:

"Victor Osimhen is a BIG name."

@Oghenebruno tweeted:

"Peter Obi go watch match, we qualify, Shettima go watch match, South Africa wan kee us. APC and bad luck."

@Jaylenmabonga tweeted:

"Victor Osimhen is celebrating, and then suddenly it's a South African penalty."‍♂️

NFF says Super Eagles will win 2023 AFCON

