A Professor of Law, Joy Ezeilo (SAN), has cried out over her inability to afford the ticket to watch the Nigeria vs Ivory Coast final in Abidjan

Ezeilo said she would need to save my five months' salary to watch the CAF AFCON 2023 final live in Abidjan

Enugu state - A Professor of Law at the University of Nigeria (UNN) Joy Ezeilo (SAN) said he wants to watch the final of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2024 between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the Elephant of Côte d'Ivoire but it will cost her her five-month salaries.

Ezeilo said her travel agent gave her a price quotation of N2,183,000.00 (two million, one hundred and eighty-three thousand Naira) about an hour and 35 minutes’ flight to Ivory Coast to watch the AFCON final.

She disclosed via her X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @NgoziEzeilo, on Saturday, February 10.

She said it is a sad reflection of the current economic realities in Nigeria that a professor will have to save for 5 months to be able to visit a fellow West African country.

Ezeilo said she has decided to watch the CAF AFCON final from the comfort of her home.

“My alternative plan is to cut down on expenses. I have recharged my DSTV for N19,800, and I plan to buy twenty litres of fuel to generate power because we didn't have electricity during the Semifinals. The match is a must-watch for me as it will be a breath of fresh air and a chance for me to forget about Nigeria's many woes. “

