Kenyan athlete Bernard Sang secured victory in the 2024 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon by completing the 42km race in 02:16:49

The 32-year-old Sang triumphed over approximately 80 other competitors to claim the highly coveted $50,000 grand prize

Fellow Kenyans Simon Cheprot and Edwin Kiptoo finished second and third, earning $40,000 and $30,000 respectively in this year's edition

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Bernard Sang of Kenya has won the 2024 Lagos City Marathon sponsored by Access Bank.

Outpacing around 80 other top-tier marathoners, Sang secured first place in the 42-kilometer race on Saturday, February 10.

Bernard Sang won the $50,000 grand prize in the Lagos State Marathon. Photo Credit: Brilla

Source: Twitter

His triumph earned him the coveted grand prize of $50,000, The Nations reported.

The marathon saw a Kenyan runner clinch the top spot with a time of 2 hours, 16 minutes, and 49 seconds, outpacing fellow Kenyans Simon Cheprot and Edwin Kiptoo, who secured second and third places.

They will receive $40,000 and $30,000 respectively.

Bernard Sang wins second attempt at Lagos City Marathon

This marks Sang's second time participating, having previously finished third in 2023, The Cable reported.

The first woman to complete the race was 25-year-old Kebene Chala from Ethiopia, earning her a $50,000 prize.

Male and female winners have secured spots in Paris's upcoming 2024 Olympics marathon event.

Additionally, Shehu Muazu made history as the first Nigerian across the finish line, earning a N1 million cash prize.

The marathon, spanning 42 kilometres, commenced at the National Stadium in Surulere and concluded at Eko Atlantic City in Victoria Island.

Nigeria vs Ivory Coast: CAF announces two billion worldwide viewership of AFCON

In another report, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed that over two billion football fans worldwide were glued to their screen watching the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

CAF President Patric Motsepe stated these while speaking with journalists on Friday, February 9.

He stated that upcoming tournaments promise to improve as he urged member football federations to work together.

Source: Legit.ng