AFCON 2023 Top Scorers: Nsue, Dala, And Players Leading Golden Boot Race in Ivory Coast
- Looking forward to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 final, Super Eagles of Nigeria's Ademola Lookman can still emerge as the tournament's highest goalscorer
- Lookman can claim the gong if he manages to net a treble against hosts Côte d'Ivoire on Sunday, February 11
- Legit.ng reports that Equatorial Guinea’s Emilio Nsue is presently the top scorer in the 2023 AFCON with five goals
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.
Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire - The race for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 Golden Boot award is up and running, as players look to earn the crown of the tournament’s top goal-scorer.
Legit.ng reports that Africa's biggest football tournament has consistently featured top-notch goal-scorers.
Although Emilio Nsue of Equatorial Guinea currently leads the chart, his team exited the competition in the round-of-16 stage.
African Footballer of the Year and Napoli of Italy striker, Victor Osimhen, is not among the contenders for the leading marksman prize, but his compatriot, Ademola Lookman, is a notable candidate making a claim. So, who will come out on top?
Legit.ng brings you a fully updated rundown of the leading scorers in AFCON 2023.
5 goals
- Emilio Nsue - Equatorial Guinea
4 goals
- Gelson Dala - Angola
- Mostafa Mohamed - Egypt
3 goals
- Baghdad Bounedjah - Algeria
- Mabululu - Angola
- Bertrand Traoré - Burkina Faso
- Mohamed Bayo - Guinea
- Lassine Sinayoko - Mali
- Ademola Lookman (aka Mola) - Nigeria
An award-winning journalist, Grace Lindsay Mbabazi, made a tweet about the AFCON 2023 leading scorers on Thursday, February 8. Mbabazi is the vice president of the Uganda Sports Press Association.
See her post below:
Nwabali: Sports administrator shares Nwabali's story
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former chairman of the defunct League Management Company (LMC), Shehu Dikko, on Thursday, February 8, shared the story of how Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, developed.
Amid praise for Nwabali on social media, Dikko made a flashback to Nwabali's days in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).
