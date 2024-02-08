Looking forward to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 final, Super Eagles of Nigeria's Ademola Lookman can still emerge as the tournament's highest goalscorer

Lookman can claim the gong if he manages to net a treble against hosts Côte d'Ivoire on Sunday, February 11

Legit.ng reports that Equatorial Guinea’s Emilio Nsue is presently the top scorer in the 2023 AFCON with five goals

Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire - The race for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 Golden Boot award is up and running, as players look to earn the crown of the tournament’s top goal-scorer.

Legit.ng reports that Africa's biggest football tournament has consistently featured top-notch goal-scorers.

Although Emilio Nsue of Equatorial Guinea currently leads the chart, his team exited the competition in the round-of-16 stage.

African Footballer of the Year and Napoli of Italy striker, Victor Osimhen, is not among the contenders for the leading marksman prize, but his compatriot, Ademola Lookman, is a notable candidate making a claim. So, who will come out on top?

Legit.ng brings you a fully updated rundown of the leading scorers in AFCON 2023.

5 goals

Emilio Nsue - Equatorial Guinea

4 goals

Gelson Dala - Angola

Mostafa Mohamed - Egypt

3 goals

Baghdad Bounedjah - Algeria

Mabululu - Angola

Bertrand Traoré - Burkina Faso

Mohamed Bayo - Guinea

Lassine Sinayoko - Mali

Ademola Lookman (aka Mola) - Nigeria

An award-winning journalist, Grace Lindsay Mbabazi, made a tweet about the AFCON 2023 leading scorers on Thursday, February 8. Mbabazi is the vice president of the Uganda Sports Press Association.

See her post below:

