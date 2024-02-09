A man has said it is better to avoid watching the Nigeria versus Cote d'Ivoire match if one cannot stand psychological distress

According to the man, it is better to follow the results through websites if one is unable to stomach some moments of mental distress should Nigeria suffer defeat

At least five Nigerians were reported dead after they collapsed mid-way into the Nigerian versus South Africa semi-final clash

A man has dropped vital advice for those who know they have high blood pressure as Nigeria prepares to clash with Ivory Coast.

The CAF African Cup of Nations finals comes up on Sunday, February 11, but the man said it was better for some people to follow the updates on sports websites.

In a video he shared on TikTok, the man, @justicecrack, insisted that such a game could be psychologically distressing and may not be good for those with high blood pressure.

His words:

"While we were celebrating our win during Nigeria vs south Africa AFCON 2023 match we lost some Nigerians who díèd as a result of heart attack while watching the match."

Indeed, the news media is awash with reports of some Nigerians who collapsed midway into the match, especially when a VAR check cancelled a goal scored by Victor Osimhen.

Watch the man's advice below:

Reactions as man advises some people not to watch Nigeria's match

Lonwabo commented:

"It was never that serious for us South Africans."

@ESEYIN said:

"Something must kill a man. I have BP and I will watch the final. Thanks."

@Amrat said:

|Even me I died that day na yesterday I came back from heaven."

@Rita christy said:

"But wait oooo. So south Africa really want to win Nigeria? Nawa ooo children of nowadays."

