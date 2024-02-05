Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, said he watches videos of Manuel Neuer before football games for motivation

The Chippa United goalkeeper said the Germany international and Bayern Munich goalkeeper is his role model

Nwabali will be in goal for the Super Eagles when the team faces Bafana Bafana of South Africa in AFCON semi-final match on Wednesday, February 7

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, has revealed the goalkeeper he watches to get motivated before games.

Nwabali said he watches Germany international and Bayern Munich goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer, videos to get motivation before games.

He disclosed this during an interview at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

In the video posted by photojournalist Pooja via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @PoojaMedia, Nwabali said Manuel is his role model.

The Chippa United goalkeeper said:

“I love playing my PlayStation, I love watching my role model, I love watching Manuel Neuer even before my game, even two days before my game, even in the dressing room, I always watch him, and even before my game, I always play my PlayStation.”

AFCON: Nwabali is solid goalkeeper in penalties

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a former media officer of the Future Eagles, Adepoju Tobi Samuel, said Nwabali, is “a solid goalkeeper when it comes to penalties”. Samuel’s comment comes against the backdrop of some Nigerian journalists doubting Nwabali’s penalty-saving prowess.

The Super Eagles will face the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the semifinal of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Wednesday, February 7. South Africa advanced into the last four following the heroics of their goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams, who stopped four spot-kicks as the Bafana Bafana defeated Cape Verde via penalties.

Samuel wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday, February 4: “The problem of some journalists, is they don't know Stanley Nwabali from his days in the NPFL. “They don't even follow him in the PSL, the only players that get their attention are players based abroad, and those on their business list, which is not bad, we all have friends and business associates."

