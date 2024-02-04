A Nigerian football expert, Adepoju Tobi Samuel, has said Stanley Nwabali is good at saving penalty kicks

Samuel said Nwabali's ability when it comes to penalties is not in doubt as he had been stopping kicks from 12 yards right from his time in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL)

The one-time media officer of the Future Eagles noted that like South Africa's Ronwen Williams who made an incredible four saves against Cape Verde in the AFCON 2023 quarterfinal, Nwabali is up to the task ahead

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - A former media officer of the Future Eagles, Adepoju Tobi Samuel, has said Super Eagles of Nigeria and Chippa United of South Africa shot-stopper, Stanley Nwabali, is “a solid goalkeeper when it comes to penalties”.

Samuel’s comment comes against the backdrop of some Nigerian journalists doubting Nwabali’s penalty-saving prowess.

Nwabali is Nigeria's first-choice goalkeeper at AFCON 2023. Photos credit: @nwabali32

Nwabali'll make penalty saves: Ex-Future Eagles official

The Super Eagles will face the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the semifinal of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Wednesday, February 7.

South Africa advanced into the last four following the heroics of their goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams, who stopped four spot-kicks as the Bafana Bafana defeated Cape Verde via penalties.

Samuel wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday, February 4:

“The problem of some journalists, they don't know Stanley Nwabali from his days in the NPFL.

“They don't even follow him in the PSL, the only players that get their attention are players based abroad, and those on their business list, which is not bad, we all have friends and business associates.

“This is an important information (sic), Stanley Nwabali is also a solid goalkeeper when it comes to penalties.

“We won't take the game to the penalties against South Africa, but if we do, Nwabali will make penalty saves, he is good as well. Zero panic.”

