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Lead City University Publishes School Fees for Master's Degree in Law, 11 Other Programmes
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Lead City University Publishes School Fees for Master's Degree in Law, 11 Other Programmes

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
3 min read
  • Lead City University has announced the tuition fees for admission into its master's programmes, including Law
  • The details on the university's website show the duration of the Postgraduate Diploma programme and the tuition fees for the various postgraduate programmes
  • Legit.ng has shared a detailed breakdown of the fees for each programme, the cost per semester, and the duration of the studies

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Just as the University of Ibadan (UI) has published details of its master's degree programmes, including Law, on its website, Lead City University has also made public the tuition fees for its various postgraduate programmes.

According to information on the university's website, tuition fees are listed for 12 postgraduate programmes, including the Master of Laws (LLM).

Lead City University releases full breakdown of master's programme tuition fees and duration
Lead City University announces postgraduate tuition fees, MBA costs N1.65m, LLM N1.05m. Photo Source: Lead City University, CNK News
Source: Twitter

Master's programme at Lead City University

The website also states the number of semesters for each programme, the tuition payable per semester, and the total tuition for the duration of the programme.

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While some of the programmes run for two semesters, others last three or four semesters. This article focuses on the tuition fees for the various master's programmes offered by Lead City University.

Lead City University postgraduate programmes and fees

For the Postgraduate Diploma (PGD), students pay N200,000 per semester for two semesters, bringing the total tuition fee to N400,000.

Other postgraduate programmes and their tuition fees are as follows:

Master of Arts (MA)

Duration: 3 semesters

Per semester: N350,000

Total tuition: N1,050,000

Master of Science (M.Sc)

Duration: 3 semesters

Per semester: N350,000

Total tuition: N1,050,000

Master of Business Administration (MBA)

Duration: 3 semesters

Per semester: N550,000

Total tuition: N1,650,000

Master of Public Health (MPH)

Duration: 3 semesters

Per semester: N350,000

Total tuition: N1,050,000

Master of Laws (LLM)

Duration: 3 semesters

Per semester: N350,000

Total tuition: N1,050,000

Master of Science (M.Sc Architecture)

Duration: 4 semesters

Per semester: N400,000

Total tuition: N1,600,000

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Master of Science (M.Sc Architecture) – LCU Graduates

Duration: 4 semesters

Per semester: N300,000

Total tuition: N1,200,000

Master of Science (M.Sc Intercultural Studies)

Duration: 3 semesters

Per semester: N150,000

Total tuition: N450,000

Master of Science (M.Sc Office Information Management)

Duration: 3 semesters

Per semester: N250,000

Total tuition: N750,000

Master of Science (M.Sc Library and Information Science)

Duration: 3 semesters

Per semester: N250,000

Total tuition: N750,000

Lead City University discloses tuition fees for postgraduate programmes, details emerge
Lead City University shares tuition fees, duration for LLM, MBA, MPA and other postgraduate courses. Photo Source: Lead City University
Source: Twitter

Master of Education (M.Ed)

Duration: 3 semesters

Per semester: N250,000

Total tuition: N750,000

Master of Business Administration (Executive MBA)

Duration: 2 semesters

Per semester: N850,000

Total tuition: N1,700,000

Master of Public Administration (Executive MPA)

Duration: 2 semesters

Per semester: N800,000

Total tuition: N1,600,000

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan (UI) published the school fees and other charges for new PhD Law students.

The university released a detailed breakdown of the fees on its website, showing that a new full-time PhD Law student is expected to pay a total of N356,700, excluding transaction, graduation, and some other charges.

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In another story, Legit.ng reported that a PhD student at the University of Ibadan shared her hostel accommodation payment process after securing a single room.

She posted documents showing the authority to pay, the payment process, and the receipt for her accommodation, while also explaining the steps new postgraduate students should follow to obtain a hostel on campus.

University of Ibadan publishes school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the University of Ibadan (UI) published the school fees for master's and PhD students studying Computer Science.

The university also released a detailed breakdown of the charges, including tuition, examination fees, postgraduate development fees and other compulsory payments, with master's students paying a total of N246,700 and PhD students paying N341,700.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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