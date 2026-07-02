A video of Peller and Jarvis visiting fashion designer Seyi Vodi at his office has surfaced online

The fashion icon gave the streamer and his partner advice about education and their streaming platform

This comes just days after the controversy surrounding singer Ycee's interview on Olodo Uprising, during which Peller's name was mentioned

Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, and his fiancée, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, aka Jarvis, have visited fashion designer Seyi Vodi ahead of their wedding, which is scheduled to take place later this year.

A few weeks ago, Peller proposed to Jarvis with an engagement ring, with the proposal displayed on a billboard.

Reactions as Seyi Vodi’s advice to Peller on education draws attention. Photo credit@setivodi/@peller089

Source: Instagram

As part of their wedding preparations, the couple has begun distributing aso ebi to celebrities and friends ahead of the ceremony.

During their visit to Seyi Vodi, the renowned designer took time to speak to Peller about the importance of education.

According to Vodi, it would be beneficial for the content creator to return to school, adding that being educated would boost his confidence.

He also noted that pursuing an education would not prevent Peller from continuing his career as a streamer."

"He has to go back to school; let nobody tell you otherwise. It will give you confidence as a graduate. School can't stop you from streaming."

Peller mentions course he wants to study

Peller and Jarvis visit Seyi Vodi about their wedding. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Reacting to Seyi Vodi's advice, Peller jokingly said he planned to study Basic Science, prompting laughter from those present.

He later became serious and revealed that he intended to study Law, adding that returning to school would not stop him from streaming.

This comes a few days after singer Ycee criticised Peller during one of his interviews. The rapper said there was an "olodo uprising" and used Peller as an example while lamenting what he described as society's declining value for education.

Peller responded angrily, calling the singer names and dismissing his music as "noise."

Here is the Instagram video about Seyi Vodi's meeting with Peller below:

Reactions trail Peller's visit to Seyi Vodi

Here are comments below:

@ms_lope wrote:

"This is the best and most honest fatherly advice to give him. I hope he goes back to school."

@juliusrebeccaolamide reacted:

"He should study Mass Communication, it really aligns with his personality."

@charley_sidi said:

"Jarvis lack respect, she can't knee properly."

@dr_pharouk shared:

"This is so amazing, thank you for encouraging him sir."

@pregnancy.baddie commented:

"I love that encouragement. Thank you Father. The King with so much wisdom has spoken."

@jewelopedia reacted:

"His greeting melted my heart."

@giilo37 commented:

"Good one Egbon Vodi Let the young ones know the value of education, there are so many things money cannot buy.

Jarvis trends over livestream mistake about Peller

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jarvis stirred speculation on social media after a simple slip of the tongue during a recent livestream.

While chatting with a female friend about Peller's birthday celebration, the content creator mistakenly mentioned having another baby apart from her widely known boyfriend.

The sudden correction left many fans wondering if she unintentionally revealed hidden details about her private life outside her highly publicised relationship.

Source: Legit.ng