Victor Osimhen, the Super Eagles strike, may not be playing in the semi-final match between Nigeria and South Africa

The Napoli star was reportedly suffering from abdominal discomfort, and he could not fly with his team members to Bouaké

According to the medical team of the Super Eagles in Abidjan, the Cote d'Ivoire capital, Osimhen may join his team members on Tuesday morning after a thorough assessment

Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire - Super Eagles' talisman, Victor Osimhen, has been said to be in doubt about featuring in Nigeria's clash against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the semi-final of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

This was disclosed in a tweet by Adepoju Tobi Samuel, a Nigerian sports journalist in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire's capital, on Monday, January 5.

Why Victor Osimhen may not play against South Africa

According to Samuel, the official statement from the Super Eagles' camp indicated that the Nigerian striker may not be part of the team flying to Bouaké today, where his team members will be staying ahead of the clash.

The tweet reads in part:

"We will fly from Abidjan to Bouaké today via a 10 pm Air Cote D'Ivoire flight.

"Victor Osimhen will not join us on this trip as a result of abdominal discomfort.

"Team medics confirmed that he has been placed under close watch with a member of the medical team staying behind in Abidjan with him.

"If cleared by tomorrow morning, he will join the rest of the squad before 5 pm."

How Nigeria qualified for AFCON 2023 semi-final

Nigeria defeated Angola in their quarter-final clash to qualify for the semi-final match, which was scheduled for Wednesday, February 7.

Many pundits have tipped the Eagles to defeat the Bafana Bafana in the Wednesday clash. Still, Osimhen, who was recently crowned the African Footballer of the Year, doubted playing in the game.

See the tweet here:

